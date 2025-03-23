Olivia Rodrigo stuns fans with her look at Lollapalooza Chile 2025

Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo left her fans awestruck with her latest look. The pop star headlined Lollapalooza Chile 2025.

She stunned everyone in an eye-catching outfit at the 2025 edition of the festival in Santiago, held at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos.

Rodrigo wore an edgy red leather bodysuit, complete with lacing and cut-out sections, reported People.

Her latest look left fans thinking that her current appearance will "go down in history as one of the BEST outfits she's ever worn."

Rodrigo has a couple more onstage surprises. During the performance, which included hits like "Drivers License," "Vampire," and "Deja Vu," Rodrigo did a surprise cover of No Doubt's 1995 blockbuster "Don't Speak" for the first time.

"This next one is one of my favorite songs that I didn't write," Rodrigo said ahead of the performance. "I'm very jealous of the people who wrote it, because I think it's amazing. If you know it, sing along," as per the outlet.

Rodrigo played No Doubt's "Just a Girl" in 2022 while touring her debut album, Sour, before joining the band at Coachella in 2024 for "Bathwater." In an interview two years ago, she praised the band's vocalist, Gwen Stefani.

"Gwen's ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting, and aesthetic while still remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring," Rodrigo said. "To me, she's a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that's not a true artist, I don't know what is," reported People.

Lollapalooza Chile continues through the weekend, with additional headliners, including Justin Timberlake, Alanis Morissette, and Shawn Mendes.