Actor Dhanush is set to return to theatres with his much-awaited OM Chapter 1: Udhiram. Releasing tomorrow on November 20, the film is reported to set a new career benchmark for the actor. Also starring Mammootty, the Rajkumar Periasamy film has already surpassed Raayan to record the highest opening-day advance bookings in Dhanush's career so far.

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OM advance booking day 1 in India According to Sacnilk, OM has collected ₹7.32 crore gross from advance bookings for day 1, including block seats. Excluding block seats, the film collected ₹6.61 crore from pre-release ticket sales. The film has sold 4.09 lakh tickets across 5,006 shows.

OM is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The Tamil shows have accounted for the largest share of the film's advance booking sales. It has so far raked in almost 75% of the total gross. On the other hand, Telugu shows contributed around 24% of the total sales. The Hindi version's contribution remains the least.

In terms of state-wise bookings, Tamil Nadu leads advance bookings with ₹3.77 crore gross. It is followed by Kerala at ₹1.21 crore.

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The film has collected ₹1.77 crore gross from Telugu advance bookings, especially across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Considering the latest advance booking update, OM Chapter 1: Udhiram is expected to open in the range of ₹17-20 crore gross in India. If true, the film will become the biggest opener for Dhanush in India.

OM beats Raayan, Captain Miller, Idli Kadai Meanwhile, OM has already surpassed Dhanush's previous releases with day 1 advance bookings numbers. Its gross collection is higher than Raayan, whose first-day advance sales were at ₹6.15 crore. Other films of Dhanush, such as Captain Miller, had recorded ₹3.87 crore. His more recent film, Idli Kadai, had collected ₹3.07 crore via advance bookings. Dhanush's biggest Tamil film opening is with Raayan, which had earned ₹15.70 crore gross. While Idli Kadai opened at ₹13 crore, Karnan debuted at ₹12.05 crore aand nd Vaathi at ₹11.16 crore. Captain Miller earned around ₹10.02 crore on its opening day.

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Going by the buzz, OM stands a chance to surpass the above top five films in the actor's career.

OM advance booking and prediction worldwide OM also recorded promising momentum in overseas markets. Its advance bookings for premieres and opening-day shows have reportedly hit around $330,000. Thanks to Mammootty's fan following in the Gulf and Dhanush's established craze across North America, the UK, Malaysia and Singapore, the film is expected to earn ₹8-10 crore from overseas markets. This can possibly take OM's worldwide opening to around ₹25-30 crore, potentially beating Raayan ( ₹22.97 crore) and Kuberaa ( ₹27.21 crore) worldwide.

Disclaimer: All inputs are based on the Sacnilk report. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims, nor does it endorse them.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.