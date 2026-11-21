OM box office collection day 2: Dhanush's latest outing, OM Operation Mole, witnessed a dip of more than 50% in earnings as per live estimates. On day 2, the film raked in ₹7.87 crore net from morning and afternoon shows. The film, also starring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in the lead, received mixed reviews.
OM was released worldwide on November 20. The film became the biggest opening of Dhanush’s career, beating films Tere Ishk Mein, Kara, Raayan and Kuberaa. On day 1, the film earned ₹18.10 crore net from 6,628 domestic shows.
On day 2, OM generated ₹5.83 crore from 2,586 Tamil shows, ₹1.79 Cr from 1,166 Telugu shows, and ₹25 lakh from 731 Hindi shows. On day 2, the film's average occupancy was at 32.9% across 4,483 shows. With this, the film's India net collection is at ₹25.97 crore while gross collection is at ₹30.29 crore.
However, these are early estimates for the day and are subject to change. The final figure will be out after night shows. If the film maintains its current pace, it is expected to rake in over ₹14 crore in net collections on Day 2. This would take its total India net collection past the ₹30 crore mark within just two days.
OM earned ₹32 crore gross worldwide on Day 1. With its strong worldwide collection, Dhanush-starrer OM: Operation Mole has entered the top five biggest Kollywood openings of 2026.
The film is currently in the fifth spot with an opening collection of ₹31.55 crore. It is trailing behind Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's Vishwanath & Sons, which earned ₹31.74 crore. While Suriya's Scene holds the third spot with ₹40 crore, CM Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan is in the second spot with ₹77 crore as its worldwide day 1 collection. Rajinikanth's hit, Jailer 2, tops the list with a massive worldwide opening of ₹127 crore.
OM is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The movie is produced by Shraddha Agrawal and actor Dhanush under the banners of RTake Studios and Wunderbar Films.
The film revolves around a gritty conflict centred around the illegal red sandalwood trade and a severe crisis faced by rural laborers.
The film is reported to be built on a budget of ₹200 crore, making it one of Dhanush's costliest films ever, if true.
Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't indepdently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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