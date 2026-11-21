OM box office collection day 2: Dhanush's latest outing, OM Operation Mole, witnessed a dip of more than 50% in earnings as per live estimates. On day 2, the film raked in ₹7.87 crore net from morning and afternoon shows. The film, also starring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela in the lead, received mixed reviews.
OM was released worldwide on November 20. The film became the biggest opening of Dhanush’s career, beating films Tere Ishk Mein, Kara, Raayan and Kuberaa. On day 1, the film earned ₹18.10 crore net from 6,628 domestic shows.
On day 2, OM generated ₹5.83 crore from 2,586 Tamil shows, ₹1.79 Cr from 1,166 Telugu shows, and ₹25 lakh from 731 Hindi shows. On day 2, the film's average occupancy was at 32.9% across 4,483 shows. With this, the film's India net collection is at ₹25.97 crore while gross collection is at ₹30.29 crore.
However, these are early estimates for the day and are subject to change. The final figure will be out after night shows. If the film maintains its current pace, it is expected to rake in over ₹14 crore in net collections on Day 2. This would take its total India net collection past the ₹30 crore mark within just two days.
OM earned ₹32 crore gross worldwide on Day 1. With its strong worldwide collection, Dhanush-starrer OM: Operation Mole has entered the top five biggest Kollywood openings of 2026.
The film is currently in the fifth spot with an opening collection of ₹31.55 crore. It is trailing behind Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's Vishwanath & Sons, which earned ₹31.74 crore. While Suriya's Scene holds the third spot with ₹40 crore, CM Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan is in the second spot with ₹77 crore as its worldwide day 1 collection. Rajinikanth's hit, Jailer 2, tops the list with a massive worldwide opening of ₹127 crore.
OM is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The movie is produced by Shraddha Agrawal and actor Dhanush under the banners of RTake Studios and Wunderbar Films.
The film revolves around a gritty conflict centred around the illegal red sandalwood trade and a severe crisis faced by rural laborers.
The film is reported to be built on a budget of ₹200 crore, making it one of Dhanush's costliest films ever, if true.
Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't indepdently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.