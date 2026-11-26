OM Box Office Collection Day 7: Dhanush and Mammootty's latest release, OM: Operational Mole is wrapping up its first week run at the box office on Thrusday. The film recently crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide, becoming the 6th film in Dhanush's career to do so. It marks the first film of Mammootty to touch the milestone at a global level.

OM Box Office Collection Day 7 However, the earnings of OM has slowed down in India for now. On day 7, OM earned ₹1.64 crore net, as per early estimates from 3,179 domestic shows. The film recorded a dip of about 60% from its previous day's collection of ₹4.10 crore. However, these are live data and are subject to change. The final collection of the day is expected to climb later after the night shows.

Occupancy across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi shows OM witnessed an overall occupancy of 15.4% across all shows tracked so far. Tamil shows had the largest contribution to the earnings at 1,690 screenings with an occupancy of 16%. It is followed by Telugu with 834 shows at 20% occupancy. The Hindi version was played across 655 shows with the lowest occupancy of 8%.

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How did Dhanush's film perform in India so far? OM is helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film was released on November 20 with an opening collection of ₹18.10 crore net in India. The film had a fall in collection on day, raking in ₹15.75 crore on Saturday. However, it maintained its grip, brining another ₹15.90 crore on Sunday.

Another major blow for the film came over the weekdays. The expected Monday slump hit the Dhanush-starrer with collections dropping 60.4% on day 4 to ₹6.30 crore. The film continued to decline over the next two days, earning ₹5.40 crore on day 5 (Tuesday) and ₹4.10 crore on day 6 (Wednesday). OM has concluded its first-week India net collection at ₹67.19 crore.

With this, OM India gross collection now stands at ₹77.94 crore, including its total net earnings to ₹67.19 crore in India. Its worldwide gross collection had reached ₹106.25 crore by Day 6. The overseas revenue for Day 7 is yet to be reported.

With OM crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office, Dhanush has added his sixth film to the global ₹100 crore club. Interestingly, OM is Mammootty's first film to enter the ₹100 crore club globally. His previous highest-grossing film was Bheeshma Parvam, which earned ₹88.5 crore worldwide.

OM is reportedly made on a budget of ₹200 crore. The film also stars Sai Pallavi.