Dhanush and Mammootty's much-awaited OM: Operation Mole has finally arrived in theatres. The action thriller opened on Friday, November 20, amid considerable expectations from moviegoers. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film also features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela.
According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹6.61 crore net in India by 1:03 PM. Its domestic gross collection reached ₹7.80 crore during the same period. These are live estimates, with final opening-day figures expected later tonight.
The film also surpassed Raayan's previous advance booking record of ₹6.15 crore. Sacnilk projected an opening of ₹17-20 crore gross in India. Raayan was Dhanush’s 50th film, which he wrote and directed.
For OM, worldwide collections could reach ₹25-30 crore, potentially surpassing Raayan's ₹22.97 crore debut, according to Sacnilk.
The film recorded its strongest initial response from Tamil-speaking audiences. Its Tamil version collected ₹5.16 crore net across 2,082 shows. This represented around 78.1% of the total collection.
Meanwhile, the Telugu version contributed ₹1.34 crore across 751 shows. The Hindi version earned ₹11 lakh across 368 shows.
Sacnilk tracked 3,201 shows across the three languages. The figures suggest Tamil audiences are driving the film's opening-day business.
However, these numbers represent only the early collection estimates. Evening and night shows could significantly influence the final total.
The film registered encouraging morning occupancy in several southern markets. According to Sacnilk, overall Tamil occupancy stood at 45.23%.
Pondicherry recorded 68% occupancy, followed closely by Chennai at 67%. Kochi registered 66% while Coimbatore recorded 58%.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported 38% occupancy for the Tamil version. Mumbai recorded 18% while the National Capital Region registered just 3%.
The Telugu version recorded overall morning occupancy of 34.18%. Visakhapatnam led with 61%, followed by Guntur at 54% and Hyderabad at 49%.
The film brings Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty together in a major collaboration. Rajkumar Periasamy has written and directed the ambitious project.
The story explores a violent world where criminals and law-enforcement officers operate in close proximity. Greed, power and poverty shape the conflicts unfolding between its characters.
The supporting cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans. The film runs for two hours and 58 minutes. Its theatrical release covers Tamil, Telugu and Hindi audiences.
For Dhanush and Mammootty, the opening weekend will be particularly important. Strong evening collections could help establish momentum before Saturday and Sunday. However, the complete opening-day picture remains unavailable.