Om Puri trends on Twitter after Pakistan violates ceasefire: ‘Pakistani haare toh palat k phir ata hai’

Late actor Om Puri is trending on X, formerly Twitter, after explosions were heard in Srinagar. The incident happened only a few hours after India and Pakistan agreed to an ‘immediate ceasefire’, ending their conflict.

Om Puri trends on X after blasts were heard in Srinagar; here' why As social media is filled with mixed reactions about the violation of the ceasefire, a dialogue from Om Puri from the film Lakshya is doing rounds on social media platforms.

The viral scene is set in a war zone. In it, Om Puri as the Subedar Maj. Pritam Singh tells Hrithik Roshan, who plays the role of Karan Shergill, “Mujhe inn logo ka tajurba hai. Pakistani haare toh palat k phir ata hai. Agar jeet jao toh fauran laparwah nahi ho jana. Meri baat yaad rakhna. (I have experience with these people. When Pakistanis lose, they tend to come back. Even if you win, don’t become careless immediately. Remember my words)”

In response, Karan says, “Yaad rakhunga (I will remember your words).”

Lakshya is directed by Farhan Akhtar. It also stars Preity Zinta.

Released in 2004, the story revolved around an aimless young man, Karan, who initially joins the Indian Army on a whim but later runs away when he finds out how difficult it is to live like a soldier. He later goes back and reunites with his girlfriend.

Internet reacts to ‘violation of ceasefire’ Relating to the viral dialogue from the film, someone wrote on X, “Om Puri in Lakshya was right.”

“What's so strange in this? Mr. Om Puri had told the behaviour of these monsters years ago,” added another one.

Someone else also commented: “You can trust a snake but not Pakistan.”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed that explosions were heard across Srinagar, after India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire. Blasts were heard across Srinagar, as per the CM.

Blasts heard in Srinagar In a video shared by J&K CM Omar Abdullah on X, projectiles were seen in the sky in Jammu. Besides Jammu, explosions were also heard in Udhampur, Barmer, Sonawar area of Srinagar and Nagrota, prompting a complete blackout in multiple locations.

Omar Abdullah wrote on X, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”