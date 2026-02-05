Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi actor Eesha Rebba files FIR against ‘derogatory' and ‘defamatory’ comment on social media

Telugu actor Eesha Rebba lodged a police complaint over alleged harassment on Instagram. Rebba, who recently starred in the film Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, filed the complaint at the Banjara Hills Police Station, as per the news agency ANI.

She alleged that she received an abusive comment from a fake Instagram account, the Police said.

Eesha Rebba's complaint over social media comment According to her complaint, she added that an individual shared an "obscene" and "derogatory" comment about her on social media, causing her mental distress and public humiliation.

As per her FIR, Rebba stated, “During the course of promotions, an obscene, sexually explicit, and defamatory comment was posted on a public social media page by an individual operating a meme/social media account. The language used in the comment is deeply disturbing, derogatory, and amounts to mental harassment. Such content not only targets my dignity as a woman but also causes severe emotional distress and public humiliation. This incident has caused significant mental turmoil and anxiety. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated occurrence, and similar abusive comments continue to surface repeatedly, indicating a growing pattern of misuse of social media platforms to harass and intimidate individuals under the guise of anonymity and freedom of expression.”

Investigation underway An investigation has been launched to probe the matter based on the FIR registered under the IT Act.

Along with details of the alleged social media user, Eesha Rebba reached out to concerned authorities to look into the matter, seeking appropriate action against the misuse of digital platforms for harassment and obscenity.

"I respectfully request the concerned authorities to kindly look into this issue, take appropriate action as deemed fit under the relevant provisions of law, and ensure accountability for the misuse of digital platforms for harassment and obscenity. I am ready to cooperate fully with the investigation and provide any further information, evidence, or clarification required," she added in her complaint.

Who is Eesha Rebba? Eesha Rebba is best known for her roles in Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha (2013), Bandipotu (2015), Ami Thumi (2017) and Awe (2018).

Recently, Eesha Rebba and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam starred together in the Telugu-language film, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, which is now running in theatres. Directed by AR Sajeev, the film is a Telugu remake of the 2022 Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.