On Dilip Kumar’s 103rd birth anniversary, Saira Banu shares emotional throwback videos and heartfelt tribute

On 11 December, veteran actress Saira Banu remembered her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar, on what would have been his 103rd birthday. She took to Instagram to share a series of emotional throwback videos and penned a long note addressing him as “My dearest Yousuf Saab.”

Saira Banu's emotional tribute In her first post, she wrote: “Every year, when this day returns, it brings with it a gentle stirring in my heart… a mourn of all the seasons I have watched you live, not merely as an artist for the world, but as the finest human being I have ever known.” She praised his dedication to acting, recalling how he fully immersed himself in every character, turning his craft into a sacred offering for fans.

She also shared personal memories of his simplicity and generosity in the comment section, such as giving away cherished possessions and living a life of quiet grace. She described his inner world as “simple yet profound, free of material wants, rich with meaning, and devoted to the quiet discipline of truth.”

Saira Banu concluded the tribute with a deeply emotional line: “Sometimes, in a whisper only the heart understands, I find myself saying, ’Khuda se poochun… kya humein Yousuf hamesha ke liye nahin mil sakte? Happy Birthday, Yousuf Jaan.’”

Saira Banu later deleted the first post and again uploaded a series of throwback videos with the same caption. The post highlighted the effortless camaraderie between the couple and how Dilip Kumar would disappear into his characters, letting the role speak for itself.

Dilip Kumar’s legacy Dilip Kumar’s legacy still influences Indian cinema. He was known for bringing natural acting to Hindi films, setting high standards for emotional depth in classics like Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, and Naya Daur. Many actors, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, have called him a major inspiration.

Even years after his last film, Dilip Kumar is celebrated till date. Saira Banu’s tributes reminded fans of his incredible talent and the remarkable person behind the legend.

FAQs When did Dilip Kumar pass away? Dilip Kumar died on 7 July 2021.