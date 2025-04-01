Amitabh Bachchan to narrate Ram Katha on Ram Navami during Ayodhya event: Here’s when and where you can watch

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has a special treat for his fans on Ram Navami. He will be lending his voice for a devotional experience with his special narration of Ram Katha.

Amitabh Bachchan to narrate Ram Katha The devotional stories will be narrated over a live stream of an event from Ayodhya. It will take place on April 6 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The event will be broadcast on JioHotstar.

Apart from evocative stories, Amitabh will also lead an interactive session with kids. During the session, selected stories will be showcased in an engaging and relatable manner for the younger generation.

Advertisement

The livestream will feature a special pooja performed at Ayodhya, followed by several sacred rituals across temples. It will be followed by live aartis from Bhadrachalam, Panchvati, Chitrakoot, and Ayodhya along with bhajans and cultural performances by artists like Kailash Kher and Malini Awasthi.

Amitabh Bachchan on Ram Navami event Speaking about the event, Amitabh said in a statement to the media, "To be part of such a sacred occasion is an honor of a lifetime. Ram Navami is more than a festival--it is a moment of deep reflection, a time to embrace the ideals of dharma, devotion, and righteousness that Lord Ram personified. Through JioHotstar, we are blessed with the power of technology to transcend distances, uniting hearts across the nation in an unprecedented celebration of faith, culture, and spirituality."

Advertisement

“Our live streaming capabilities have enabled us to bring culturally significant experiences to viewers across India. The overwhelming success of events from live sports to Coldplay - Live from Ahmedabad to the 14-hour livestream of the recent Mahashivratri: The Divine Night has inspired us to push boundaries and offer unparalleled experiences to Indian consumers. Ram Navami is a deeply revered occasion in our country, and we're honoured to bring its sacred celebrations to millions in every corner of the country. With the legend himself, Amitabh Bachchan narrating Lord Ram's journey, this experience promises to evoke profound emotions on this auspicious occasion,” added the JioHotstar spokesperson.

Ram Navami is celebrated on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Ram.