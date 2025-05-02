On Satyajit Ray’s birthday, Sujoy Ghosh remembers getting rejected by the legend, ‘He replied to some random idiot’

On May 2, the birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Bollywood director Sujoy Ghosh shared a touching story on X (formerly Twitter) about his first-ever rejection. It is the one that remains closest to his heart.

After finishing university in 1989, Ghosh, who was deeply inspired by Satyajit Ray’s stories and illustrations, wrote to him from Manchester. Ghosh asked to work with him in any capacity just to learn how to draw.

To Ghosh’s surprise, Ray replied personally, politely explaining that he didn’t own a company and couldn’t offer him a role.

The letter, dated 5 August 1989, is now a piece of cherished history that reflects both humility and respect. Ghosh shared the post on Ray’s birth anniversary as a tribute to the timeless icon.

“I work for a fee as a director for other producers. Also, I write my own screenplays and have a regular editor. I regret, therefore, that I am not in a position to help you,” Ray wrote in his letter to young Ghosh.

Despite the rejection, Ghosh treasures the typed letter to this day. The Kahaani director calls Ray his “only teacher for storytelling” and one of his greatest cinematic heroes.

“It was my very first rejection letter ever and -- my most loved/cherished/prized one. And, the fact the he took time out to type and reply to some random idiot sitting in Manchester made him a gigantic hero in my eye,” Ghosh wrote.

“Till date, he remains one of my greatest heroes of cinema and my only teacher for story telling,” he added.

Social media reactions Many social media users reacted to the post.

“He replied to my mother as well, when she wrote in 1977 asking why Shatranj Ke Khiladi was not releasing in Calcutta, after she had seen it while on holiday in Madras,” former KKR Team Director Joy Bhattacharjya wrote.

“Most busy people tend to respond if the ask is specific and the note is genuine and personalized. You might also want to share the letter you wrote. That way many would be able to learn "what does it take to get a response from a busy person?" entrepreneur Sumit Ramani wrote.

Another reply came, “Amazing. Even that refusal Letter is succinct, articulate and yet polite. That letter is a treasure.”

Sujoy Ghosh inspired by Satyajit Ray Sujoy Ghosh has often called Satyajit Ray his filmmaking teacher. He praises Ray for showing human emotions and social issues with great depth.

Deeply inspired by Ray’s film techniques and writing style, Ghosh adapted Ray’s short story “Anukul” into a short film. It was well received by critics, who felt he stayed true to Ray’s creative vision.

While speaking to Film Companion, Ghosh once recommended Satyajit Ray’s 1970 movie, Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest). He challenged viewers to recognise Simi Garewal in the film. She plays a tribal lady in it.