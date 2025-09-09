'One Battle After Another review: Internet lauds Leonardo DiCaprio, call the film 'hilarious, captivating'

Paul Thomas Anderson is back with his latest film, One Battle After Another, and early reactions suggest it’s nothing short of a cinematic spectacle. The film, which had its world premiere in Los Angeles on September 8, will be released in cinemas across the United States on September 26, 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Loosely based on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel ‘Vineland’, the film blends action and drama under Anderson’s distinct vision. With a cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, and rising star Chase Infiniti, it’s already generating significant buzz online.

Internet Reacts to ‘One Battle After Another’ Moviegoers and critics alike took to social media after the premiere, using the hashtag #OneBattleAfterAnother to share their thoughts.

One user wrote, “#OneBattleAfterAnother is unmistakably a film about battles — and, indeed, they occur one after another. Director Paul Thomas Anderson has clearly chosen to present these battles not all at once, but sequentially, in order to sustain the audience’s attention (sic).”

Another reaction praised both the scope and the filmmaking, “We’re so lucky to be living in the timeline that PTA is making movies. Absolutely insane giant odyssey of a movie with the most stunning filmmaking of the year. #OneBattleAfterAnother (sic).”

Praise for the cast was equally enthusiastic, "Paul Thomas Anderson's #OneBattleAfterAnother is absolutely incredible!! Leonardo DiCaprio & Benicio Del Toro are absolutely fantastic!! Sean Penn is truly amazing in this and gives his best performance in years!!!! Teyana Taylor is a delight! Chase Infiniti is a star! Jonny Greenwood's score is killer! PTA has done it once again! See this on the biggest screen possible (sic) !!

Another fan quoted director Steven Spielberg, who reportedly described the film as "insane", adding,“How to describe @onebattlemovie? Hilarious. Captivating. Relentless. And as Steven Spielberg said, ‘Insane.’ Expertly directed by PTA and brilliantly performed by Leo and Sean. A strong contender all around. #OneBattleAfterAnother (sic).”

What We Know About the Film ‘One Battle After Another’ is described as an action thriller, though Anderson’s signature style brings depth and unexpected emotion. The film marks the screen debut of Chase Infiniti, who’s already being called a breakout star.