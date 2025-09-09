'One Battle After Another review: Internet lauds Leonardo DiCaprio, call the film 'hilarious, captivating'

Early reactions to Paul Thomas Anderson's film 'One Battle After Another' highlight its stunning filmmaking, impressive cast, and emotional depth. The film, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, is set for release on September 26, 2025, after premiering in Los Angeles on September 8.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published9 Sep 2025, 10:38 PM IST
The early reviews for 'One Battle After Another' are out.
The early reviews for 'One Battle After Another' are out.

Paul Thomas Anderson is back with his latest film, One Battle After Another, and early reactions suggest it’s nothing short of a cinematic spectacle. The film, which had its world premiere in Los Angeles on September 8, will be released in cinemas across the United States on September 26, 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Loosely based on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel ‘Vineland’, the film blends action and drama under Anderson’s distinct vision. With a cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, and rising star Chase Infiniti, it’s already generating significant buzz online.

Internet Reacts to ‘One Battle After Another’

Moviegoers and critics alike took to social media after the premiere, using the hashtag #OneBattleAfterAnother to share their thoughts.

One user wrote, “#OneBattleAfterAnother is unmistakably a film about battles — and, indeed, they occur one after another. Director Paul Thomas Anderson has clearly chosen to present these battles not all at once, but sequentially, in order to sustain the audience’s attention (sic).”

Also Read | Paul Thomas Anderson&#8217;s short &#8216;Valentine&#8217;

Another reaction praised both the scope and the filmmaking, “We’re so lucky to be living in the timeline that PTA is making movies. Absolutely insane giant odyssey of a movie with the most stunning filmmaking of the year. #OneBattleAfterAnother (sic).”

Praise for the cast was equally enthusiastic, "Paul Thomas Anderson's #OneBattleAfterAnother is absolutely incredible!! Leonardo DiCaprio & Benicio Del Toro are absolutely fantastic!! Sean Penn is truly amazing in this and gives his best performance in years!!!! Teyana Taylor is a delight! Chase Infiniti is a star! Jonny Greenwood's score is killer! PTA has done it once again! See this on the biggest screen possible (sic) !!

Another fan quoted director Steven Spielberg, who reportedly described the film as "insane", adding,“How to describe @onebattlemovie? Hilarious. Captivating. Relentless. And as Steven Spielberg said, ‘Insane.’ Expertly directed by PTA and brilliantly performed by Leo and Sean. A strong contender all around. #OneBattleAfterAnother (sic).”

Also Read | Sean Penn blasts Oscars for failing to recognize Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’

What We Know About the Film

‘One Battle After Another’ is described as an action thriller, though Anderson’s signature style brings depth and unexpected emotion. The film marks the screen debut of Chase Infiniti, who’s already being called a breakout star.

Also featuring Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor, and with a musical score by longtime Anderson collaborator Jonny Greenwood, the film promises a powerful blend of story, performance, and sound.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainment'One Battle After Another review: Internet lauds Leonardo DiCaprio, call the film 'hilarious, captivating'
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.