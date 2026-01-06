One Last Adventure: When and where to watch BTS of making of Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things Season 5 craze hasn't died down yet even after the release of the final episode “The Rightside Up” on New Year. Fans are celebrating and anticipating the release of the upcoming documentary “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5.”

This behind-the-scenes film captures key moments from the final season, showcasing cast emotions, including Millie Bobby Brown's heartfelt response to the end of the series.

When and where to watch BTS of making of Stranger Things 5 Premiering on 12 on streaming giant Netflix, the never-before-seen behind-the-scenes documentary "is a sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life — and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever,” the synopsis states. “It further notes, “A decade after rewiring pop culture, Stranger Things returns for its final chapter.”

The caption to the trailer states, “One last time. Watch the never-before-seen behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of Stranger Things 5.” The 2-minute 6-second gives a sneak peek into the years of effort and craft that went into the making of final instalment of the Duffer Brothers’ web series.

Watch One Last Adventure trailer here:

Directed by Martina Radwan, the film captures co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer and gives a snapshot of final season’s most pivotal moments.

The heartfelt trailer features Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink, among other core cast members. The movie documents their reaction to the unveiling of final script pages. Showcasing the sentiment of the entire production, Millie Bobby Brown can be heard saying, “I’m not ready to let go” in one particular poignant scene.

Suggesting that the weight of the journey culminated in a single moment, the Duffer brothers in the trailer said, “I remember more than anything just writing ‘End Series’ — writing those two words had the biggest impact.”

Since 15 July 2016, the science fiction, horror, mystery and drama television series created a legacy of a show that captivated global audiences. With run times ranging from 63 to 150 minutes, the beloved web series spanned nearly a decade.