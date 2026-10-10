'One of his last films was with me...': Aneet Padda recalls working with Nana Patekar as 'a lesson'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Actor Ane​et Padda penned an emotional note remembering her ‘Shakti Shalini’ co-star, late actor Nana Patekar, reflecting on the invaluable lessons she learnt from observing the veteran performer.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Ane​et recalled her first meeting with Nana Patekar, admitting that she could barely speak as she took in the experience of sitting across from someone she described as honest, unfiltered and unapologetically himself.

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“The first time I met Nana Patekar sir, I barely spoke. I think I was just taking it all in. To sit across from someone so honest, so unfiltered, so unapologetically himself was an experience in itself,” she wrote.

In her heartfelt note, the actor also spoke about Nana’s distinctive approach to life and cinema, highlighting how he chose simplicity over the noise of fame and stayed true to his own principles. She also recalled how simply listening to him speak and watching him work proved to be a learning experience that she would cherish for the rest of her life.

“He was someone who lived life on his own terms, chose simplicity over the noise of fame, and reminded you what it truly meant to be an actor. Listening to him speak, watching him work, and simply being around him was a lesson I will always carry with me,” she added.

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Ane​et expressed gratitude for having met the veteran actor so early in her journey and subsequently getting the opportunity to work with him.

“To have met him so early in my journey, and then to work with him, is something I'll always be grateful for I learnt so much just by observing him, and looking back, I realise how precious those moments were. That one of his last films was with me still leaves me without words. It feels surreal,” she continued.

Concluding her emotional tribute, the actor wrote, “I'm grateful our paths crossed, even if only for a short while, and I'll carry it for the rest of my life.”

She signed off with a heartfelt farewell to the veteran performer: “Rest in peace, Sir.”

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‘Shakti Shalini’ director Aditya Sarpotdar also offered his tributes to the late actor and spoke about having the opportunity to work with Nana Patekar.

“Some losses are difficult to put into words. This is one of them. I feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to work with a true legend of an actor. But what I will remember most about him was the childlike enthusiasm he brought to every film set. For someone who had achieved so much and knew so much about cinema, there was still this wonderful sense of curiosity and excitement every time he spoke of cinema,” a part of his post read.

Speaking of his experience with Patekar, the director added, “I remember the days I spent with him at his farmhouse when me and my writer @boldmonk went to narrate our film to him. Those conversations and the days we subsequently spent together on set and off it will remain incredibly memorable. He never looked at his part in isolation. He wanted to contribute to the film in every possible way. He would think about the script, the world of the film and even the actors he was working with. He was constantly thinking about how he could make each film he was a part of a better film. He lived for cinema, and then there was the man beyond the actor.”

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Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, leaving a void in the industry. He was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night. (ANI)