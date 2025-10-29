One Piece: Anime and Netflix live-action web series set to return in 2026, but…

One Piece fans are in for a delightful treat as both its anime and Netflix's live-action web series are set to return for another season in 2026. However, for the anime fans, the show count will now be cut to 26 per year.

Here's what we know: One Piece Anime During a Toei Animation livestream, producer Ryuta Koike announced that the One Piece anime will take a three-month break, from January to March 2026, before returning in April 2026.

But, he said that with the upcoming Elbaph arc, the episode count will be reduced to a maximum of 26 per year, split across two quarters. However, the makers did not disclose the episode count per quarter.

The anime show typically aired 30 or more episodes annually.

Koike has called the move a “strategic decision to support the advancement and evolution of the anime series.”

In a public statement on its official X handle, Toei Animation studio said that the production shift will allow them to “incorporate more content, tempo, and pacing of the manga while continuing to leverage the unique storytelling that is only possible with animation.”

They also revealed teaser art for the Elbaph arc, one of the more highly anticipated stories that delves into the land of giants.

Here's what we know: One Piece Netflix web-series Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece is all set to return for a second season in 2026. In its latest announcement, the OTT giant revealed that One Piece Season 2 will begin streaming on 10 March 2026.

Upcoming episodes find the fearless fivesome sailing for the Grand Line, a “legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn,” according to the official synopsis.

As they “journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

During the annual One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo, Japan, this year, Netflix announced that the live-action pirate adventure web series has been given an early renewal for its third season. The production of the third season was scheduled to begin later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.

About One Piece One Piece is based on Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga, which follows a daring young pirate named Monkey D Luffy as he sails the seas with his Straw Hats crew: swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), cartographer Nami (Emily Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Jacob Romero), and chef Sanji (Taz Skylar).

Luffy dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates by finding the infamous pirate Gold Roger’s mysterious treasure, the One Piece.

