One Piece live action Season 2: When and where to binge-watch the Straw Hat crew's adventures in India

One Piece live action Season 2: When and where to watch One Piece Live Action Season 2, titled as ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line? The highly anticipated series is back with the Straw Hat crew, with new characters and adventures. The show will mark its debut on Netflix worldwide. All eight episodes of One Piece live action Season 2 will be released on March 10, 2026.

One Piece live action Season 2: Release date and time in India In India, One Piece live action Season 2, aka ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line, will go live on Netflix at 12:31 pm IST on Tuesday as the global roll-out is scheduled for 12:01 am Pacific Time.

Check out release timings across countries-- 2:01 a.m. CST, March 10, 2026 4:01 a.m. Brazil, March 10, 2026 8:01 a.m. UK, March 10, 2026 9:01 a.m. Central European Time, March 10, 2026 12:31 p.m. India Standard Time, March 10, 2026 4:01 p.m. China, March 10, 2026 5:01 p.m. Australia, March 10, 2026 7:01 p.m. New Zealand, March 10, 2026.

Besides these, Netflix is also said to hold theatrical screenings of the series in North America for the first two episodes on 10 March.

ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line plot Based on the manga created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece live action Season 1 featured Luffy assembling his crew-- Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji as they sail across the sea.

Season 2 takes the story forward with new locations, unleashing “fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet,” according to the official synopsis of the show. “Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies," it read by Netflix.

Watch trailer:

The episode titles of the show are:

Episode 1: The Beginning of the End

Episode 2: Good Whale Hunting

Episode 3: Whisky Business

Episode 4: Big Trouble in Little Garden

Episode 5: Wax On, Wax Off

Episode 6: Nami Deerest

Episode 7: Reindeer Shames

Episode 8: Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom