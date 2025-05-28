One Piece Season 2 release date: Makers drop major hint on when fans can watch live-action adventure web series

One Piece Season 2 release date: Makers said they have already finished filming for the second season of the live-action pirate adventure series.

Published28 May 2025, 12:44 PM IST
The cast had commemorated the end of production with a special behind-the-scenes photo.
One Piece Season 2 release date: The countdown for the second season of One Piece, a live-action pirate adventure series, has begun.

Previously, series creator Eiichiro Oda teased that the “story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island.”

One Piece Season 2 release date: When and where to watch

According to the media reports, Netflix will announce the official release date of One Piece Season 2 during TUDUM on Friday, May 31.

“TUDUM is right around the corner... and something sweet along with it,” makers shared in an Instagram post.

However, the makers said they have already finished filming for the second season of the live-action pirate adventure series. The cast had commemorated the end of production with a special behind-the-scenes photo.

About One Piece

The franchise follows young pirate Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy) as he sails across the seas with his Straw Hats gang — swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), cartographer Nami (Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Romero), and chef Sanji (Skylar).

Luffy dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates and finding infamous pirate Gold Roger’s (Dorman) mysterious treasure, the One Piece.

The live-action pirate adventure is created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. For Season 2, Joe Tracz will join Matt Owens as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

One Piece Season 1 was the No 1 title globally on Netflix with over 37.8 million views amassed in less than two weeks since its release.

Certified Fresh with a 96% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, One Piece is among Netflix’s highest audience scores ever.

One Piece Season 2: Cast

Returning cast

  • Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy
  • Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro
  • Emily Rudd as Nami
  • Jacob Romero as Usopp
  • Taz Skylar as Sanji

New cast members

  • Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday
  • Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra
  • Katey Sagal as Dr Kureha
  • Mark Harelik as Dr Hiriluk
  • Daniel Lasker as Mr 9
  • Camrus Johnson as Mr 5
  • Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine
  • David Dastmalchian as Mr 3
  • Werner Coetser as Dorry
  • Brendan Murray as Brogy
  • Clive Russell as Crocus
  • Callum Kerr as Smoker
  • Julia Rehwald as Tashigi
  • Rob Colletti as Wapol
  • Ty Keogh as Dalton
  • Joe Manganiello as Mr 0
  • Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday
  • Rigo Sanchez as Dragon
  • Yonda Thomas as Igaram
  • James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu
  • Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek
  • Mark Penwill as Chess
  • Anton David Jeftha as KM

