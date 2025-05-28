One Piece Season 2 release date: Makers drop major hint on when fans can watch live-action adventure web series

One Piece Season 2 release date: The countdown for the second season of One Piece, a live-action pirate adventure series, has begun.

Previously, series creator Eiichiro Oda teased that the “story will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island.”

One Piece Season 2 release date: When and where to watch According to the media reports, Netflix will announce the official release date of One Piece Season 2 during TUDUM on Friday, May 31.

“TUDUM is right around the corner... and something sweet along with it,” makers shared in an Instagram post.

However, the makers said they have already finished filming for the second season of the live-action pirate adventure series. The cast had commemorated the end of production with a special behind-the-scenes photo.

About One Piece The franchise follows young pirate Monkey D. Luffy (Godoy) as he sails across the seas with his Straw Hats gang — swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), cartographer Nami (Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Romero), and chef Sanji (Skylar).

Luffy dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates and finding infamous pirate Gold Roger’s (Dorman) mysterious treasure, the One Piece.

The live-action pirate adventure is created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. For Season 2, Joe Tracz will join Matt Owens as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

One Piece Season 1 was the No 1 title globally on Netflix with over 37.8 million views amassed in less than two weeks since its release.

Certified Fresh with a 96% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, One Piece is among Netflix’s highest audience scores ever.

One Piece Season 2: Cast Returning cast Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Romero as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji New cast members Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra

Katey Sagal as Dr Kureha

Mark Harelik as Dr Hiriluk

Daniel Lasker as Mr 9

Camrus Johnson as Mr 5

Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine

David Dastmalchian as Mr 3

Werner Coetser as Dorry

Brendan Murray as Brogy

Clive Russell as Crocus

Callum Kerr as Smoker

Julia Rehwald as Tashigi

Rob Colletti as Wapol

Ty Keogh as Dalton

Joe Manganiello as Mr 0

Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday

Rigo Sanchez as Dragon

Yonda Thomas as Igaram

James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu

Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek

Mark Penwill as Chess

Anton David Jeftha as KM