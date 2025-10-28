One Piece Season 2 finally gets a release date: Straw Hat Pirates to begin their next adventure on March 2026

Fans of One Piece can finally mark their calendars — Netflix has officially announced that the second season of its hit live-action adaptation will release on the streaming platform - March 10, 2026.

‘One Piece’ Season 2 Date Announced! The first season, which launched to both fanfare and cautious optimism, managed to win over audiences and long-time fans of Eiichiro Oda’s legendary manga, making the announcement of a new chapter one of the most anticipated reveals of the year.

The announcement was shared on social media with the caption, “Behold, the great medical land of Drum! The wait is over, Nakama!! ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line sets sail March 10, 2026! (sic).”

What will the new season be about? The previous season ended on a triumphant note, with Luffy and his crew defeating Arlong and liberating the Conomi Islands. As they set sail towards new horizons, the stakes rise with a fresh bounty placed on Luffy’s head — setting the stage for even more action, danger, and heart in the episodes ahead.

According to Netflix, the new season will take viewers through several iconic locations from the manga and anime, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whiskey Peak, Little Island, and Drum Island. Creator Eiichiro Oda has confirmed that the fan-favourite reindeer doctor Tony Tony Chopper will make his long-awaited debut this season.

Meanwhile, executive producer Matt Owens revealed that Dr. Kurecha will play a key role in the story, adding another layer of emotional depth to the upcoming narrative.

Meet the cast of ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Season 2 will continue the high-seas adventure of the Straw Hat Pirates, led by Monkey D. Luffy, as they pursue their dream of finding the mythical treasure known as the One Piece, once possessed by the fabled Pirate King, Gold Roger. Returning to reprise their roles are Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Morgan Davies, and Jeff Ward, who brought the crew’s dynamic chemistry to life in the first season.

The show is also expanding its cast considerably, with a long list of new additions including Mikaela Hoover, Rigo Sanchez, Yonda Thomas, James Hiroyuki Liao, Sophia Anne Caruso, Charithra Chandran, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Katey Sagal, Joe Manganiello, and many more.