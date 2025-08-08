One Thousand Miles: Yo Yo Honey Singh drops music video; fans get nostalgic, ‘Bachpana ki yaadein’

Yo Yo Honey Singh has dropped a new music video, One Thousand Miles. This comes a day after the rapper getting into legal trouble over his song, Millionaire.

Yo Yo Honey Singh posted the video link on Instagram in collaboration with T-Series. On YouTube, the music label posted, “The Wait is Over! Presenting the Offical Video Song "One Thousand Miles" from the Album Desi Kalakaar by Yo Yo Honey Singh.”

The new track stars Honey Singh and actress Mandy Takhar. Singh wrote the lyrics with Lil Golu and composed the music himself. The music video is directed by Mihir Gulati.

The song originally came out in 2014. Fans waited 11 years for the video, which features Honey Singh driving a Lamborghini to meet his love interest, played by Mandy Takhar.

The video has received a warm response for its nostalgic vibe and stylish visuals, quickly garnering nearly 2 million views within the first 5 hours of its release.

A YouTube user said they had stopped listening to Yo Yo Honey Singh but couldn’t resist this song as it was their college-time favourite. They recalled how it helped them through B Tech, especially during long bus rides with earphones in.

“Bro made me feel nostalgic. I remembered those days again when I used to plug in my earphones, get on the college bus, and during that 50km ride to and from college, I’d listen to the whole album,” the user wrote.

“This was my favourite from the album. We used to play it while driving cars in GTA San Andreas. What nostalgia,” exclaimed another user.

Another commented, “Bachpana ki yaadein thi kash jabhi video aata toh aaj tk dekhne m maza aata (It was a memory from childhood. Wish the video had come out back then, it would’ve been fun to watch even today).”

Yo Yo Honey Singh controversy The Punjab Women’s Commission took action against Yo Yo Honey Singh and Karan Aujla for allegedly using disrespectful words in their songs Millionaire and MF Gabru. The commission said the lyrics were abusive towards women and gave a wrong message to society.

“Everyone has listened to the song and objected, but it still gets millions of views. It's not just the Women's Commission's responsibility to notice this; listeners and society also must reject such language,” ANI quoted PWC chairperson Raj Lali Gill as saying.