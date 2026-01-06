One Two Cha Cha Cha Trailer Out: Ashutosh Rana leads this quirky action comedy. Internet calls it ‘Madness loaded’

'One Two Cha Cha Chaa' trailer out: The trailer of One Two Cha Cha Cha, starring Ashutosh Rana, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a chaotic mix of humour, drama and bursts of action. Positioned as an action-comedy, the trailer leans heavily into situational comedy, powered by eccentric characters and sharp, sometimes profane, dialogue.

The preview opens with Ashutosh Rana in the role of ‘Chacha’, who immediately sets the tone. In one of the opening sequences, Chacha is seen travelling in a car with a group of visibly anxious companions, all preoccupied with hiding a mysterious bag. As tension builds, they are stopped at a police checkpoint and asked to produce a permission letter. The moment takes an absurd turn when Chacha, unfazed by the situation, lets out a loud burp—undercutting the tension with humour.

The trailer then shifts to a wedding sequence where Chacha arrives uninvited and announces his wish to become the groom. When firmly told that marriage is not on the cards for him, he storms out in disgust, declaring that it might as well turn into his ‘shraddha’ ceremony. The narrative further spirals into comedy as Chacha dreams of travelling to Japan, getting married there and asking a friend to perform the kanyadaan. Meanwhile, a group of people is seen desperately searching for him, leading to situations that gradually blend comedy with action.

Adding to the ensemble is Ashok Pathak, best known for his work in the popular series Panchayat. The film also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Harsh Mayar, Lalit Prabhakar and Anant V Joshi in key roles.

Internet reacts Reacting to the trailer, a user wrote, “Bollywood needs more films like this fearless, fun and crazy.”

Another user wrote, “Love. Laughter. Drugs. Thugs. Madness loaded…chaos unleashed! Fuel up, level up and buckle up for this ride of a lifetime.”

“Comedy ka dose heavy, pacing tight aur smile guaranteed,” the third wrote.

“Ye comedy dimag se zyada dil se connect karti hai. Pure entertainment par focus clearly dikhta hai,” the fourth user wrote on X.

The fifth wrote, “Crazy setup, chaotic characters aur full on entertainment vibes!”