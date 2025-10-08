One-Punch Man Season 3 OTT release: When and where to watch Saitama’s upcoming adventures

Fans of the popular anime and manga series ‘One-Punch Man’ have a date to mark on their calendars. Viz Media has confirmed that the highly anticipated third season will premiere on October 12, reaching audiences across multiple streaming platforms worldwide.

‘One-Punch Man’ Season 3 trailer out The new season will focus on the Monster Association arc, in which S-class heroes unite to rescue a hostage captured by monsters linked to the villainous organisation. The storyline also revisits Garou, the so-called "human monster," who awakens in the Monster Association hideout after being captured during battle.

Watch the trailer here:

The global rollout highlights the continued success of ‘One-Punch Man’, which follows the adventures of Saitama, a seemingly ordinary hero who defeats any opponent with a single punch.

According to Variety, viewers in the United States will be able to watch the new season on Hulu, while fans in Canada can stream it on Disney. In Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, Netflix will carry the series, with Crunchyroll also providing the premiere in Latin America and Oceania.

More about ‘One-Punch Man’ Season 3 remains faithful to the original manga, created by One and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, which has sold over 35 million copies worldwide. The manga is serialised on Shueisha's webcomic site, Tonari No Young Jump.

The anime production sees Makoto Furukawa returning as the voice of Saitama, with Kaito Ishikawa reprising his role as Genos. Shinpei Nagai directs the series, with Tomohiro Suzuki handling series composition and animation by JC STAFF.

‘One-Punch Man’ first premiered in October 2015 and quickly gained acclaim for its clever take on superhero tropes and spectacular action sequences. The second season followed in 2019, cementing the series as a global phenomenon.