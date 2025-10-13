One-Punch Man Season 3 OTT release date: When and where to watch Saitama in action in Japanese anime show

The much-awaited One-Punch Man Season 3 premiered globally on October 12. It continues the story of Saitama, the superhero who defeats enemies with a single punch. The series blends humour with thrilling action as new, stronger villains emerge.

Internationally, it is available on Hulu (US), Disney+ (Canada), Netflix (Latin America, Australia, New Zealand) and Crunchyroll (Latin America, Oceania). New episodes will be released weekly.

Previous seasons of One-Punch Man remain available for viewing on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Fans can revisit earlier episodes before diving into the new season.

One-Punch Man Season 3 started streaming on Japanese television on October 5. According to its official website, the show will be broadcast every Sunday on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Osaka, TV Setouchi and TVQ Kyushu. On BS TV Tokyo, it will be broadcast every Monday from October 6.

One-Punch Man Season 3 will adapt the Monster Association Arc, one of the most intense storylines from the manga. The season raises the stakes as S-Class heroes.

Saitama will battle a vast underground army of monsters. The Hero Association launches a massive rescue mission to save a kidnapped child. It will lead to several explosive confrontations.

Garou, the “hero hunter”, continues his transformation into a monstrous being as he struggles between his humanity and power. The series features fierce battles between heroes and monster cadres, such as Black Sperm and the Homeless Emperor.

Tatsumaki, the psychic powerhouse, delivers stunning moments as she tears apart the monster base. Ultimately, Garou’s rampage will involve a thrilling showdown with Saitama.

One-Punch Man Season 3 OTT release in India In India, the show will air on the Sony YAY TV channel. The channel's content is typically streamed on the OTT platform SonyLIV. Other OTT services like Airtel Xstream Play and JioTV also carry the Sony YAY channel feed.

One-Punch Man Season 3 will air on Sony YAY TV channel also in Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh and the Maldives.