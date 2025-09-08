'Only Murders in the Building 5' Review: The podcasting trio is back with a delightfully delicious new season

There’s something oddly comforting about murder when it's wrapped in vintage sweaters, quirky monologues, and hidden casinos.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ returns for its fifth season, and once again, it proves that this murder-mystery comedy is in a league of its own. With ten deliciously twisty episodes dropping weekly from September 9 on Hulu, the trio we’ve grown to adore—Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez)—are back poking around the Arconia with suspicious flashlights and even more suspicious neighbours.

As a long-standing fan of the series, I’ve adored every bizarre corner of this franchise.

From Howard’s high drama to the endless stream of peculiar deaths in one single building, the Only Murders world has never disappointed. And this season? It's a standout.

Just when you think they’ve run out of mysteries to unravel, someone kills the most wholesome person in the Arconia: Lester, the beloved doorman. Yes, Lester. The guy who delivers packages, gives warm nods, and probably knows all your secrets? He’s gone. Murdered. Why? No one knows. But Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are determined to find out.

Also Read | Only Murders In The Building gifts us a Meryl Streep - Martin Short romance

Of course, it wouldn’t be Only Murders without a wild twist—or three. This season leans even more into the building’s bizarre history. Secret passageways? Check. Hidden rooms? You bet. A literal casino buried somewhere in the Arconia’s guts? Somehow… also yes. It’s peak OMITB madness, and it’s glorious.

Steve Martin and Martin Short continue to be the beating heart of the show, bringing an effortless comedic rhythm that only decades of friendship can produce.

Their scenes are electric—chaotic, charming, and surprisingly emotional. But let’s not underplay Selena Gomez here. Yes, Martin and Short are the obvious comedy kings, but Gomez’s Mabel remains the soul of the story.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph returns as Detective Donna Williams, and once again, she’s a scene-stealer. With her dry wit, no-nonsense attitude, and deadpan delivery, she brings the perfect counterbalance to the trio’s chaotic energy.

This season, Detective Williams is far more involved in the investigation than before—clearly tired of the Arconia’s ever-growing body count but still reluctantly impressed by the podcasters’ instincts.

And of course, Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin is an absolute sweetheart. Please make her a series regular.

She grounds the chaos, adds that much-needed millenial and Gen Z eye-roll, and holds the emotional weight when things get serious. Without her, the show would risk veering into pure farce.

The murder of Lester leads to a tangled web involving three billionaire newcomers, played by Christoph Waltz, Renée Zellweger, and Logan Lerman. And honestly? What a trio.

They bring exactly the kind of mystery, humour, and eccentricity the show thrives on. Waltz is delightfully shady as Bash Steed, Zellweger gives us icy glamour as Camila White, and Lerman (surprisingly strong and mild here, at the same time) delivers both charm and depth as Jay Pflug—a young billionaire with serious family issues.

Also Read | How to dress like Mabel Mora from Only Murders In The Building

Each of them might be a suspect. Or not. Or maybe they just want a piece of the Arconia because they’re emotionally broken rich people. Either way, they’re great fun to watch.

And yes, someone loses a finger. And that finger somehow connects back to our dearly departed Lester. The absurdity is delicious, and the pacing is masterful. Not a single scene feels wasted.

On the technical front, Season 5 continues the show’s impeccable streak. The soundtrack is moody and mischievous—always setting the right tone whether we're in a dim corridor or a velvet-lined casino.

The cinematography leans into warm tones and shadowy corners, reminding us that murder can, in fact, be stylish. The editing keeps you hooked, often ending episodes on gasp-worthy cliffhangers. And the costume design? Still impeccable—Oliver remains a walking theatre, Charles is as awkwardly dapper as ever, and Mabel proves once again that no one layers like she does.

This season manages to raise the stakes while staying faithful to the series' roots: a murder mystery, full of heart and hilarity, set in the world’s most suspicious apartment building.

With new characters, old secrets, and a casino (seriously, the casino!), ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 reminds us why we fell in love with the show in the first place.

Bring on Season 6, please—and maybe give Lester a ghost cameo. He deserves it. Also, Logan Lerman needs to come back. Don't ask me why.