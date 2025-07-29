'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 date OUT: When and where to watch, cast, plot and other details

Fans of mystery and comedy, rejoice!

The beloved Emmy-winning series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is back with its much-anticipated fifth season, premiering exclusively on JioHotstar on September 9, 2025.

To kick things off, the first three episodes will drop on premiere day, with new episodes releasing weekly thereafter.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ S5 To Feature Another New Mystery Starring the iconic trio Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the latest season finds the amateur sleuths once again pulled into the orbit of crime and chaos. When Lester, the cherished doorman of the Arconia, dies under murky circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel suspect foul play — and they won’t rest until the truth comes to light.

Their investigation pulls them deep into the darkest corners of New York and beyond, exposing a tangled web of secrets that involves old-school mobsters, ruthless billionaires, and enigmatic neighbours.

As they follow the trail, the trio confronts the changing face of the city — one where legacy criminals battle to retain power while newer, more sinister figures step into the void.

Meet The New Additions To The Show The star-studded cast includes returning favourite Michael Cyril Creighton, with an impressive line-up of guest stars such as Meryl Streep, Nathan Lane, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, and many more.

Co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman ('Grace & Frankie', ‘Looking’), the series is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios, with executive producers including Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman ('This Is Us'), and others.

With its unique blend of wit, suspense, and star power, Only Murders in the Building season five promises to deliver another twist-filled ride through the heart of mystery.