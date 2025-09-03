‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5: Release date, cast, streaming details — Here's what to expect

Only Murders in the Building is back for a fifth season — and this time, the stakes are deeply personal.
The hit murder-mystery comedy returns September 9 on Hulu, with the first three episodes dropping on premiere day, followed by weekly releases. UK and Indian viewers can catch the new season on Disney+ and JioCinema (formerly Hotstar).
Season 5 will focus on the mysterious death of Lester, the beloved Arconia doorman, played by Teddy Coluca, who has appeared in various capacities since Season 1. In a tragic twist, Lester is found dead in the very fountain he once considered lucky — on what was once his wedding day, no less — echoing the wedding of Oliver (Martin Short) and Loretta (Meryl Streep) in the Season 4 finale.
Co-creator John Hoffman also revealed the new season will explore the contrast between “past New York and present New York,” setting the tone for a more reflective and layered mystery.
The core trio — Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora — will all return.
Season 5 also sees the return of familiar faces like Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard), Jackie Hoffman (Uma), and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Detective Donna Williams).
A host of new characters will be introduced this season, including:
Logan Lerman as Jay Pflug
Christoph Waltz as Bash Steed
Renée Zellweger as Camilla White
Keegan-Michael Key as the Mayor
Dianne Wiest as Lecter’s wife
With a mix of fresh faces, old secrets, and plenty of twists, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 promises another clever, emotional, and darkly funny chapter in the Arconia's ever-growing list of murders.
