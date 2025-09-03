Subscribe

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5: Release date, cast, streaming details — Here's what to expect

Only Murders in the Building returns for a fifth season on September 9, focusing on the mysterious death of beloved doorman Lester. This season will also welcome some new characters who will make the show interesting.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published3 Sep 2025, 02:34 AM IST
'Only Murders in the Building’ season 5: Here's what to expect
'Only Murders in the Building’ season 5: Here's what to expect

Only Murders in the Building is back for a fifth season — and this time, the stakes are deeply personal.

When Will the Season Start Streaming?

The hit murder-mystery comedy returns September 9 on Hulu, with the first three episodes dropping on premiere day, followed by weekly releases. UK and Indian viewers can catch the new season on Disney+ and JioCinema (formerly Hotstar).

A New Murder in the Arconia

Season 5 will focus on the mysterious death of Lester, the beloved Arconia doorman, played by Teddy Coluca, who has appeared in various capacities since Season 1. In a tragic twist, Lester is found dead in the very fountain he once considered lucky — on what was once his wedding day, no less — echoing the wedding of Oliver (Martin Short) and Loretta (Meryl Streep) in the Season 4 finale.

Co-creator John Hoffman also revealed the new season will explore the contrast between “past New York and present New York,” setting the tone for a more reflective and layered mystery.

Who's Returning — and Who’s New

The core trio — Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora — will all return.

Season 5 also sees the return of familiar faces like Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard), Jackie Hoffman (Uma), and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Detective Donna Williams).

A host of new characters will be introduced this season, including:

Logan Lerman as Jay Pflug

Christoph Waltz as Bash Steed

Renée Zellweger as Camilla White

Keegan-Michael Key as the Mayor

Dianne Wiest as Lecter’s wife

With a mix of fresh faces, old secrets, and plenty of twists, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 promises another clever, emotional, and darkly funny chapter in the Arconia's ever-growing list of murders.

 
 
OTT
