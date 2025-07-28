Oops! Jennifer Lopez faces outfit mishap mid-performance: ‘Glad I had underwear on’; netizens ask ’Is that on purpose'

Jennifer Lopez took a lighthearted approach to a wardrobe mishap during her performance in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday. After her silver fringe skirt slipped down, she said she was glad to have underwear on. The “On the Floor” singer laughed off the incident and carried on with the show like a pro. Netizens ask whether it was done on purpose.

The pop star let out a surprised gasp as she tried to catch her skirt before it fell to the floor. She quickly regained her composure, confidently continuing her performance in just green high-waisted briefs, a sparkling green bra, long matching gloves, and sheer tights.

She quipped to the audience, stating, “I’m here in my underwear".

As the band began singing “Happy Birthday” to celebrate Jennifer Lopez turning 56 on Thursday, one of her backup dancers stepped in to help reattach her skirt.

When the skirt refused to stay on, Lopez decided to take it off completely and playfully tossed it into the crowd. Laughing about the moment, she told the audience, "I’m glad that they reinforced that costume. And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”

Netizens react One of the users said, “I used to like her so much 25 years ago.” Another remarked, “Seems like it was on purpose”. “Even after a successful career in entertainment, she craves attention so badly that she is empty inside when she doesn’t have it”, “She is better looking than Madonna but still it's getting creepy”, “Is that on purpose” were some other comments made.

Others reacted saying, “Damn she presents much younger and firmer than 56", "I don't like her politics. But she looks GOOD”, “Looks rehearsed and intentional”, “That was all planned. Please”, “Not a malfunction. Seriously cringe, though”.

About Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez, often referred to as J.Lo, is a multi-talented American singer, actress, dancer, and businesswoman. She first became popular as a dancer on the TV show “In Living Color” before transitioning into acting, where she earned acclaim for her breakout role in the biopic Selena. Lopez later became a global music star with chart-topping hits like “If You Had My Love,” “Jenny from the Block".