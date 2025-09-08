OpenAI backs AI-made animated feature film
Jessica Toonkel , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 08 Sept 2025, 07:00 pm IST
Summary
The film, called “Critterz,” aims to debut at the Cannes Film Festival and will leverage the startup’s AI tools and resources.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
OpenAI wants to prove that generative artificial intelligence can make movies faster and cheaper than Hollywood does today.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story