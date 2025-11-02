Operation Safed Sagar teaser: Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma lead Netflix's Kargil war series, netizens react

Operation Safed Sagar teaser: On Sunday, the teaser of Netflix’s upcoming series, titled Operation Safed Sagar, was unveiled. Starring actors Siddharth of Rang De Basanti fame, Munjya star Abhay Verma and Jimmy Shergill, Operation Safed Sagar will be inspired by the true events of Operation Safed Sagar during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.

An ode to the Indian Air Force (IAF), Operation Safed Sagar is helmed by Oni Sen, who is best known for Asur.

Operation Safed Sagar teaser starring Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma The teaser, billed as a first look trailer, promises a gripping story, filled with patriotism, based on the 47-day historic mission against Pakistani forces. It opens with a glimpse of Siddharth as a fighter pilot who addresses the ‘chosen few’ about the high-stakes mission. It is followed by a montage where other officers, including Abhay Verma, are seen getting ready for the mission. Actor Mihir Ahuja of The Archies fame is also a part of the cast.

The clip alternates between breathtaking shots of Kargil’s snow-clad mountains and scenes of IAF officers, including a squadron, advancing across the airbase tarmac.

It is followed by more visuals of hangars and runways lined with Soviet-era fighter jets, such as the iconic MiG-21. It features adrenaline-pumping aerial sequences, including fighter planes taking off, slicing through clouds and manoeuvring between rugged mountain peaks before launching bombs at their targets. The teaser also mentions: “The untold story of courage in the Kargil War” and “The world’s highest air operation.”

Also Read | Kapoor family reunites for Dining With The Kapoors: release date out

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Netflix India's official post read: “The world’s highest air operation in history. The highest honour. Watch Operation Safed Sagar, coming soon, only on Netflix. #OperationSafedSagarOnNetflix @worldofsiddharth @jimmysheirgill @verma.abhay_ @mihirahuja_ @taarukraina @arnavbhasin @sen_oni @setu_dop @_godfathering_ @kushalsrivastava #sanjayroutray @saritagpatil @dikssharoutray @jogi_mehboob @Matchboxshots @feelgoodfilms_co”

Watch Operation Safed Sagar teaser Watch here:

Reacting to the teaser, many among the netizens shared their excitement in the comment section. A user wrote, "What an amazing way to start Sunday so excited!" "Always the besttttt @verma.abhay_ What screen presence bhai. Looking forward," said another.

One commented, "@jimmysheirgill when he is in the uniform, he is phenomenal, the best of bests and unmatchable."

Yet another said, "Wow, what a fantastic starcast! OMG."