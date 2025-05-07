‘Zero tolerance, total justice': Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, other Bollywood celebs react to India's Operation Sindoor

India launched a counterattack mission, named Operation Sindoor and targeted nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied areas of Kashmir, following the terror attack on Kashmir's Pahalgam region. After the strike, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and reacted to Operation Sindoor.

Reportedly, at least 80 terrorists were eliminated in the strike.

Bollywood celebrities on Operation Sindoor Reacting to the news, actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and re-shared a statement from the Indian Army. He added, "Jai Hind, Jai Mahakaal."

Akshay Kumar on Operation Sindoor.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Unhone kaha that Modi ko bata dena. Aur Modi ne inko bata diya (He had said, "Let Modi know." And Modi gave him the message loud and clear.)#OperationSindoor."

In her next post, she further added, “Jo humari Raksha kare hain, Ishwar unki raksha kare (May God protect those who protect us). Wishing our forces safety and success. #OperationSindoor.”

Kangana Ranaut on Operation Sindoor.

Actor Suniel Shetty wrote on his handle, “Terror has no place. Zero Tolerance. Total Justice #OperationSindoor.”

Preity Zinta took to Twitter and shared pictures of Col. Sofiya Qureshi and Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh, who led the Indian government's briefing on Operation Sindoor. Along with the pictures, the actor shared, “नारी शक्ति ! भारतीय शक्ति ! Ye hai Bharat! Jai Hind! Operation Sindhoor!"

Rajinikanth tagged PM Narendra Modi and added, “The fighter's fight begins… No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor JAI HIND.”

Chiranjeevi simply posted an image which read ‘Operation sindoor’ and captioned it: “Jai Hind.”

Several other celebrities, including Taapsee Pannu, Kajal Aggarwal, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Madhur Bhandarkar and Nimrat Kaur also posted after Operation Sindoor.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh added on social media, “Jai Hind Ki Sena... Bharat Mata Ki Jai!!!!! #OperationSindoor”.

Meanwhile, the Government of India has called an all-party meeting on Thursday.

Previously, the government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the media on Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretay Vikram Misri on Wednesday said Indian intelligence agencies have been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.