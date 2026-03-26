Operation Sindoor: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, T-Series announce new movie on India's strikes on terror bases in Pakistan

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have announced a new film, Operation Sindoor, according to PTI. It is inspired by India’s targeted military strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the Pahalgam attack.
The film is based on the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan. It is written by Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon (Retd).
Agnihotri will direct the film, which will be jointly produced by T-Series and I Am Budha Productions.
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