Oppenheimer actor Josh Hartnett hospitalised after collision with police vehicle in Canada: Report

Josh Hartnett, known for his roles in Oppenheimer and The Virgin Suicides, has returned to work following a car accident in the city of St John's, Canada. Hartnett, who recently starred in M Night Shyamalan's 2024 film Trap, was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol car, the local police department confirmed on Thursday, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, as reported by USA Today.

The 47-year-old actor, who is in town filming Netflix's untitled Newfoundland series, was reportedly on his way home from the set when the crash happened. He was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

The officer in the patrol car was also hospitalised as a precaution.

According to police, Josh Hartnett and the driver he was with sustained only “minor injuries” in the collision. The police officer involved also received medical attention “as a precaution,” their statement said.

Hartnett appears to be recovering well. His representative told TheWrap on Monday that the Trap star was examined and has since returned to work.

Hartnett is starring alongside Stranger Things veteran Charlie Heaton and Speak No Evil actress Mackenzie Davis in what Netflix refers to as the “Untitled Newfoundland Project.”

Production on the Netflix series was not impacted by the incident.

Josh Hartnett is an American actor and producer known for his roles in films like Pearl Harbor (2001), Black Hawk Down (2001), and 30 Days of Night (2007).

TV Success: Hartnett had a major role in the critically acclaimed horror series Penny Dreadful (2014–2016).

