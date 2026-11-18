Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has said that he played a role in selecting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, offering a glimpse into the casting process behind one of cinema's most iconic franchises, Reuters reported.

Speaking at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference on Tuesday, November 17, Bezos said he was closely involved in the selection process, which eventually saw Pattinson emerge as the preferred choice for the role.

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"I was heavily involved," ⁠Bezos said. "We got together on Friday to spend a couple ​of hours looking at all the screening tests and reviewing all ​of that," he added.

Pattinson chosen from a pool of five actors According to Bezos, Amazon considered five actors from a larger pool of candidates before making the final decision. The shortlisted actors underwent screen tests, performing three scenes each in full costume, on actual sets and alongside other actors.

Bezos said the team initially considered opting for a relatively unknown actor, given that Pattinson was already a well-established name in the film industry. However, the actor's screen tests helped convince the team of his suitability for the role.

"Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a ⁠little against him just because he's already so famous," Bezos said. "We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was ​so obvious. He ​is James Bond."

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From Harry Potter to 007 for Pattinson Pattinson, ⁠40, made his big-screen debut in the Harry Potter franchise, starring in "Goblet of Fire" in 2005. He has since established himself as a dependable star with array of different roles. He has ​gone on to star in films such as "The ​Twilight Saga", "The Lost ⁠City of Z", "Tenet" and "The Odyssey".

Amazon acquired Bond franchise from MGM Studios The Bond franchise, which was with MGM Studios is now with Amazon after the company acquired the Studios in 2022.

More than two dozen Bond films have been released. The upcoming movie will be the first Bond adventure under ⁠Amazon ​MGM Studios, which took creative control of the ​film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and ​Barbara Broccoli in 2025.

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The latest Bond film was released in 2021. Titled "No Time To Die" it made $800 million at the global box office. It was also the last role for Daniel Craig as James Bond.

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