Orlando Bloom breaks silence on Katy Perry breakup, opens up about co-parenting Daisy: ‘Nothing but love’

Orlando Bloom has spoken publicly for the first time about his breakup with Katy Perry, telling Today he has “nothing but love” for the singer. The 48-year-old actor appeared on the morning show on Friday, September 5, while promoting his new thriller The Cut.

Advertisement

Orlando Bloom on breakup with Katy Perry Asked by host Craig Melvin about recent “personal changes,” Bloom said he was choosing gratitude. “I am great, man. I am so grateful,” he shared, adding about their 5-year-old daughter Daisy, “We have the most beautiful daughter. You know, when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it.” He closed with, “And we are great. We’re going to be great. Nothing but love.”

Reps for Perry, 40, and Bloom confirmed the end of their relationship on July 3, 2024, reports People. A source told the outlet at the time, “Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando. He’s the father of their daughter, and that will always come first for her.”

Advertisement

Moving forward as co-parents Insiders told People the couple had “been through a lot together” but still maintain mutual respect.

While Friday’s interview was Bloom’s first direct acknowledgment of the breakup, he hinted at his state of mind in late June. Days after news broke, he reposted quotes about resilience on his Instagram Stories.

A demanding new role Bloom has shifted focus to The Cut, now playing in theaters. He stars as an ex-boxer chasing redemption after a devastating loss, a role that demanded extreme physical and mental preparation.

Speaking to People last month, Bloom admitted, “What I had not expected and was surprised by was the mental toll that this kind of intense discipline takes. The paranoia and anxiety were very real and disturbing, caused by the lack of sleep - turns out you can’t sleep when you are hungry!”

Advertisement

The actor dropped 30 pounds in three months under the supervision of nutritionist Philip Goglia. “Definitely not something to try at home,” he warned.

Despite the strain, Bloom said the project left him changed. “Ultimately, this is a story about the struggles we all face and what it takes to battle our internal demons and find self-acceptance,” he added.

FAQs What did Orlando Bloom say about Katy Perry? He said there is “nothing but love” between them and they will be “great.”

When did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split? Reps confirmed the breakup on July 3, 2024.

Do they share children together? Yes, they have a 5-year-old daughter named Daisy.

What is Orlando Bloom’s new movie? He stars in The Cut, a thriller about a former boxer seeking redemption.

Advertisement