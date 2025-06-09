Orlando Bloom on returning to Pirates of the Caribbean as Will Turner: 'It'd be great to get the band back together'

Orlando Bloom has shared hope for a return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, sparking excitement among long-time fans of the series.

The actor, best known for his role as Will Turner, made the comments during a recent appearance on ITV’s This Morning while promoting his new project ‘Deep Cover’.

Orlando Bloom on return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise When asked about reprising his role, Orlando Bloom said he didn’t have any official news but revealed there is “definitely availability.”

He added, “I think they’re trying to work out what it would all look like. I personally think it’d be great to get the band back together.”

His remarks have been taken as a nod to co-stars Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp, who played Elizabeth Swann and Captain Jack Sparrow in the original films. While Knightley has been largely silent on any potential return, Depp’s involvement remains uncertain following his legal battles and past comments about Disney.

Depp had previously said he wouldn’t return to the franchise “for $300 million and a million alpacas,” raising doubts about whether Disney would—or could—bring the full cast back together.

Despite the uncertainty, Bloom’s comments have revived fan hopes for another adventure with the original crew. With Disney reportedly exploring different directions for the franchise, it remains to be seen whether a reunion could actually happen.

For now, Bloom’s cautious optimism is the closest sign yet that another voyage with Will Turner might be on the horizon.

About the franchise ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is a popular American film series blending fantasy, supernatural elements, and high-seas adventure. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the franchise was inspired by the classic Walt Disney theme park ride of the same name.

The franchise began in 2003 and quickly became a cornerstone of Disney’s blockbuster lineup. The first three films were directed by Gore Verbinski, with later entries helmed by Rob Marshall, Joachim Rønning, and Espen Sandberg. Writers Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio shaped much of the series, particularly the early instalments, with contributions from others like Stuart Beattie and Jeff Nathanson.