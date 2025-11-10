Orlando Bloom’s rumored girlfriend Rachel Lynn Matthews channels Katy Perry’s iconic ‘Blue Star’ look for Halloween

Things took an unexpected turn at a recent Halloween party attended by actor Orlando Bloom. Photos from the event, shared on Instagram, show Rachel Lynn Matthews, rumored to be dating Bloom, dressed up as the actor’s former fiancée, pop star Katy Perry, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment. The pictures resurfaced on social media.

While neither Bloom nor Matthews has confirmed their relationship, the viral photos have only added to the ongoing speculation.

Orlando Bloom's GF dresses up as ex Katy Perry According to Yahoo, Matthews posted the pictures herself. In the snaps, Bloom is seen in a full skeleton costume with his arm around Matthews. She wore a blue bodysuit and a black wig, recreating Perry’s look from her Blue Origin space flight earlier this year. Matthews even mimicked Perry’s viral moment of kissing the ground after landing from space.

Fans on social media were quick to react. Some called the move playful and clever, while others viewed it as a subtle dig at Perry. Whether intended as flattery or mockery, the timing of the costume raised plenty of eyebrows.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s breakup Bloom and Perry were together for nearly a decade before officially parting ways earlier this year. Their representatives confirmed the split in July, stating that the two had been “shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

The former couple shares a daughter, Daisy. Perry has since moved on and is reportedly dating Justin Trudeau, the former Canadian Prime Minister.

Bloom, meanwhile, has been spotted several times with Matthews in recent months, though the pair have not publicly addressed the nature of their relationship. For now, fans are left guessing whether Matthews’ Halloween costume was a lighthearted tribute or a bold statement.

FAQs Who is Orlando Bloom’s rumored girlfriend? Rachel Lynn Matthews.

How long were Bloom and Katy Perry together? Around 10 years, according to TMZ.