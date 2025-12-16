Orlando Bloom shares what he looks for in a partner after Katy Perry breakup

Los Angeles [US], December 16 (ANI): Actor Orlando Bloom has opened up about what he looks for in a partner, six months after confirming his split from singer Katy Perry, with whom he was engaged, according to E! News.

In a light-hearted TikTok video, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star responded to a question from People Gallery's Maurice Kamara on whether he would "rather have a partner with style or funds." Bloom quipped, "Both. You have to pick one of those?"

Advertisement

Bloom, 48, appeared relaxed and stylish in the clip, dressed in a Prada jacket, white sweater and jeans. The actor has had time to reflect since the end of his relationship with Perry, with whom he shares a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

During the video, Bloom also offered advice for those navigating difficult phases in life. "Take action," he said. "Get up, routine, do whatever. Get into your body, get out of your head. If you're in your head, get into your body and take action and keep creating," as per the outlet.

Neither Bloom nor Perry has publicly detailed the reasons behind the end of their years-long relationship. However, Perry has alluded to heartbreak in her single 'Bandaids', where she sings about disappointment and emotional pain. The 41-year-old singer has since been linked to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Advertisement

Bloom, who also shares a 14-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, previously spoke about channelling his emotions into work. In a September interview with Today, the actor said working on 'The Cut' helped him move forward after the split, according to E! News.

"I'm great. I'm so grateful," Bloom said. "We've got a beautiful daughter. You know, when you leave everything on the field as I did in this movie, I feel grateful for all of it."