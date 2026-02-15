O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor's action thriller slows after strong Valentine's weekend start

Shahid Kapoor’s latest release O'Romeo witnessed a noticeable slowdown at the box office on its third day despite benefiting from the Valentine’s Day weekend boost.

O'Romeo day 3 box office collection The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial, which opened to decent numbers on Friday and surged on Saturday, saw collections dip on Sunday according to early trade estimates.

Released theatrically on 13 February 2026, the film arrived with considerable expectations, marking Bhardwaj’s return to the crime-romance space and Kapoor’s continued association with intense, character-driven roles. However, Day 3 trends suggest that sustaining momentum beyond the holiday window may prove challenging.

Advertisement

As per early estimates, the film recorded the following collections: Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹8.5 Cr, Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹12.65 Cr 48.82%, and Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹5.95 Cr [early estimates according to Sacnilk], taking the total to ₹27.1 Cr.

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that the film comfortably crossed the ₹20 crore mark within two days, largely driven by Valentine’s Day footfall and strong weekend walk-ins. Industry observers note that while Saturday witnessed significant growth of nearly 49 per cent, Sunday collections fell short of expectations typically associated with a romantic release positioned around Valentine’s celebrations.

Theatre occupancy numbers Occupancy trends further reflected the mixed theatrical response. O' Romeo had an overall 16.88% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. The detailed breakdown showed Morning Shows at 8.76% and Afternoon Shows at 25.00%, while Evening Shows and Night Shows recorded 0% in early reporting figures.

Advertisement

The absence of strong late-evening numbers — usually the most profitable slots on a Sunday — indicated reduced footfall as the day progressed. Trade analysts believe external factors, including a widely followed India vs Pakistan cricket fixture, may have impacted evening audiences and diverted multiplex traffic.

Despite the Day 3 dip, O'Romeo still stands among the stronger opening weekends for Bollywood releases in early 2026. Trade comparisons suggest the film delivered one of the better starts of the year for a mid-to-large budget Hindi film, outperforming several contemporary releases while remaining behind only a handful of major openers.

By the end of Day 2, the Shahid Kapoor-starrer had already entered competitive territory against other February releases, becoming a key talking point in box office discussions across trade portals.

Advertisement

More about the film The film is a 2026 Indian Hindi-language romantic action thriller written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film features an ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. Principal photography began in January 2025 and took place primarily across Mumbai and Spain, lending the film a stylised international visual palette.

Released on 13 February 2026 to coincide with the Valentine’s Day weekend, O'Romeo opened to mixed reviews from critics. While performances — particularly Kapoor’s — received appreciation, some reviewers pointed to uneven pacing and tonal shifts as drawbacks. Audience reception appears similarly divided, which may influence weekday collections going forward.