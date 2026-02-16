O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor's film trails behind Kabir Singh earnings by nearly 85%

The romantic action thriller O'Romeo witnessed a noticeable drop in collections on its first Monday, following a solid opening weekend driven by star power and Valentine’s Day footfall.

O'Romeo box office collection day 4 According to early trade estimates, the film earned around ₹2.56 crore on Day 4, taking its total domestic box office collection to ₹32.71 crore after four days in cinemas.

The film opened strongly on Friday with ₹8.5 crore and showed significant growth on Saturday, collecting ₹12.65 crore. Earnings dipped slightly on Sunday with ₹9 crore, before falling sharply as weekday trends set in.

Advertisement

The Monday decline reflects a typical post-weekend slowdown, though trade analysts note that the film has still managed a respectable start compared to several recent releases.

Occupancy data indicates moderate audience interest during weekdays. On Monday, 16 February 2026, O'Romeo recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.19 per cent. Morning shows registered 7.12 per cent attendance, while afternoon and evening screenings performed slightly better at 11.92 per cent and 11.53 per cent respectively. Night shows reported negligible turnout, suggesting limited late-evening demand.

Advertisement

More about the film Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film blends romance, crime and action within a gangster narrative set partly in Mumbai’s underworld.

The cast is led by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, alongside Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

Released theatrically on 13 February to coincide with the Valentine’s Day weekend, the film received an Adults Only certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification due to graphic violence and strong language. Principal photography began in early 2025, with major portions shot across Mumbai and Spain, giving the film a large visual scale and international backdrop.

Advertisement

Critical response has been mixed. Reviewers have largely praised Kapoor’s intense performance and Bhardwaj’s visual style, while criticism has centred on the film’s lengthy runtime and uneven screenplay. Some critics felt the emotional arc did not fully match the film’s ambitious tone, even though performances and music drew appreciation.

Despite divided reviews, the film crossed the ₹30 crore mark over its opening weekend, indicating strong initial curiosity among audiences. Trade reports suggest that the combination of Bhardwaj’s filmmaking reputation and Kapoor’s star appeal helped drive early footfall, although sustaining momentum during weekdays remains a challenge.

The film has also remained in discussion due to an unusual development off screen. Audience ratings and reviews for O Romeo were temporarily disabled on a major ticketing platform following a court order sought by the makers amid concerns over alleged organised negative campaigns, sparking debate within the industry about online review culture.

Advertisement