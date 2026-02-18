O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor film shows stability despite slow midweek footfall, earns this much

The box office run of O' Romeo continued on a steady but cautious note on its sixth day in theatres, as early trends suggested modest earnings following a noticeable weekday slowdown.

O' Romeo box office collection day 6 While official figures for Day 6 are yet to be released, trade estimates indicate that the film could collect around ₹4 crore on Wednesday, reflecting a typical midweek pattern seen after strong weekend openings.

According to early theatre reports, the film recorded an estimated occupancy rate of nearly five per cent during the first morning shows. The low turnout was not entirely unexpected, as weekday mornings often witness reduced footfall compared to weekend screenings. Industry observers believe collections are likely to improve through evening and night shows, particularly in urban centres where late bookings generally drive daily totals.

The action-romantic thriller, headlined by Shahid Kapoor alongside Triptii Dimri, had enjoyed a comparatively stronger opening weekend after its theatrical release on 13 February 2026. However, like many recent Bollywood releases, the film experienced a sharp drop once the weekday cycle began. Despite this decline, the collections appear to have stabilised rather than collapsing entirely.

Box office tracking portal Sacnilk reported that the film earned ₹5.1 crore on Day 5, signalling a slight recovery after the noticeable dip recorded on Monday. The Tuesday figures suggested that audience interest, though reduced from opening levels, remained consistent enough to sustain the film’s theatrical run during the week.

Worldwide collection Globally, the film has performed more strongly than its weekday domestic numbers might suggest. Trade data indicates that O’Romeo has amassed approximately ₹61.75 crore worldwide so far, benefiting from overseas markets where the film has attracted steady audiences.

Reports note that the film crossed the ₹62-crore mark globally within its first week, demonstrating solid international traction despite mixed reviews from critics.

More about the film Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film marks another collaboration between the filmmaker and Shahid Kapoor following their earlier critically acclaimed projects. The movie blends romance with crime drama elements and is loosely inspired by stories drawn from Mumbai’s underworld narratives.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the project reportedly carries a substantial production budget, increasing expectations around its long-term theatrical performance.

The film is loosely inspired by journalist Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, blending Shakespearean themes of tragic romance with a gritty crime narrative set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld. Rather than being a direct adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, the story reimagines love within a violent criminal ecosystem.

The story centres on Ustara, played by Shahid Kapoor, a tattooed and unpredictable hitman operating in Mumbai’s criminal world. His life changes when he encounters Afshan (played by Triptii Dimri), a woman driven by revenge after personal tragedy. Their relationship unfolds amid gang rivalries, betrayal and escalating violence, combining romance with revenge drama elements.

The film’s opening weekend played a crucial role in building its current total. Released strategically during the Valentine’s Day frame, it capitalised on holiday footfall and strong initial curiosity among audiences. Analysts say the coming weekend will be critical in determining whether the film can regain momentum and push towards a stronger lifetime total.

Trade experts often consider the first Wednesday a key test for theatrical sustainability, as it reflects organic audience retention rather than opening hype. Early projections suggest O’Romeo has managed to pass this phase without a drastic fall, indicating a degree of stability even if blockbuster numbers remain out of reach.

Apart from its theatrical performance, the film has already secured a post-cinema digital release deal, with streaming expected after the standard theatrical window. Industry insiders believe the film’s eventual digital debut could further expand its audience reach, especially among viewers who prefer home viewing.