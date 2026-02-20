O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor film nears ₹50 crore mark despite declining footfall

The box office run of O’Romeo has entered its second week with a noticeable slowdown, as the Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer recorded modest earnings on Day 8 following a mixed first-week performance.

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8 The romantic action thriller, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, released in theatres on 13 February 2026 during the Valentine’s Day weekend but has struggled to maintain momentum after its opening days.

According to early estimates, the film earned ₹1.14 crore on Day 8 [first Friday], taking its total India net collection to ₹48.24 crore. The film had collected ₹47.1 crore in its first week, but daily earnings have shown a steady decline. On Day 6 [1st Wednesday] the film collected ₹3.65 crore (-31.78%), followed by ₹3.1 crore on Day 7 [1st Thursday] (-15.07%), signalling weakening audience footfall as the initial buzz faded.

Trade analysts note that while the film opened reasonably well due to star power and pre-release curiosity, collections have dipped sharply entering the second week. Reports indicate that O’Romeo has earned around ₹72 crore worldwide so far, but its domestic trend remains under scrutiny as weekday drops continue.

Theatre Occupancy For the Film Occupancy figures from Friday further underline the slowdown. O’Romeo recorded an overall 7.24% Hindi occupancy on Friday, February 20, 2026, reflecting limited audience turnout across theatres.

Morning shows registered 5.90% occupancy, while afternoon shows improved slightly to 8.58%. Evening and night shows reported 0% occupancy, suggesting cancellations or extremely low attendance in several circuits.

More About the Film The film is a Hindi-language romantic action thbriller produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the story blends crime, romance and revenge, following a woman seeking justice with the help of a contract killer. The cast includes Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

Principal photography began in January 2025 and took place mainly across Mumbai and Spain, giving the film an international visual scale. Critics, however, have delivered mixed reactions.

While performances — particularly Shahid Kapoor’s intense portrayal — have been widely appreciated, many reviewers pointed to weaknesses in pacing and storytelling. Some critics described the film as visually striking but uneven in narrative impact, saying the strong first half gives way to a weaker second act.

Audience reactions online have also been divided. Several viewers praised the performances and music, while others criticised excessive violence and a lengthy runtime. The film’s reception has therefore translated into inconsistent box office trends, with word-of-mouth failing to sustain the early momentum.

Despite the slowdown, industry observers note that O’Romeo still achieved one of the stronger opening weeks of 2026 in Bollywood terms, crossing the ₹50-crore mark globally within its first week. However, the coming weekend will be crucial in determining whether the film can stabilise collections or continue its downward trajectory.