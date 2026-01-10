O’Romeo teaser reactions: Internet praises Shahid’s intense look, quirky tone and Vishal Bhardwaj’s stylish dark world

The teaser for O’Romeo, the upcoming Indian action thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, has generated significant buzz online following its release this week.

O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, teaser OUT The preview introduces audiences to a darker, grittier world than many Bollywood films typically offer, blending violence, romance and underworld themes ahead of its scheduled Valentine’s Week theatrical release on 13 February 2026.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’Romeo marks a much-anticipated reunion between Shahid Kapoor and Bhardwaj. The two have collaborated previously on critically noted films including Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon, with each project showcasing their ability to combine compelling storytelling and memorable performances.

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser, described by industry watchers as evocative and intense, sets a sombre tone and features Kapoor in a striking, violent new avatar, his character appearing rugged and unrestrained amid chaotic scenes.

The film’s ensemble cast is equally notable, introducing Triptii Dimri alongside veteran actors Nana Patekar and Farida Jalal, with appearances from Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani among others.

One moment in the teaser that has particularly caught viewers’ attention is a brief scene of veteran actress Farida Jalal delivering an unexpected expletive, a rare occurrence in mainstream Indian cinema. Online commentary suggests this moment stands out as a highlight amid the film’s gritty atmosphere.

Internet reacts to the teaser Social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have been abuzz with reactions since the teaser’s debut. A user on X wrote: “Oh its quirky indeed. I always vishal does best witj shahid and for shahid. Shahid surprises with that look. Subtle, showy yet serious (sic).”

Another commented: “Shahid Kapoor shines in such roles, where he plays a maverick. This is the world of Vishal Bharadwaj. He has assembled a great ensemble cast in this Sajid Nadiadwala creation - O’Romeo. Looks very good! (sic)”

Not all responses have been unequivocally positive. One social media post noted: “It started strong but ended kind of generic… farida Jalal cussing was the highlight. will wait for the next assets to drop (sic),” while another urged caution regarding film certification: “If the #CBFC doesn’t interfere, #ORomeo looks like a SOLID ENTERTAINER! Don’t mute anything please (sic).”

Still others praised Kapoor’s collaboration with Bhardwaj, with one user writing: “I love it. Shahid is a different beast with Vishal B. Hope they hit is out of the park with this one (sic).”

Another comment picked out specific cinematic qualities: “The idea of action being slick, stylish, and grounded will always be more appealing than overdone VFX-CGI mess. #ORomeo seems to be getting that right, at least so far (sic).”

These reactions reflect anticipation that O’Romeo may combine intense character work with grounded action, rather than relying on heavy visual effects.

