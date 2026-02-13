O'Romeo Twitter Review: ‘Shahid completely dominates' vs ‘big letdown', say viewers

Early-morning shows of O’Romeo sparked a flood of reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with viewers sharing sharply divided first impressions of the film. From glowing praise to outright dismissal, the initial buzz offers potential audiences a snapshot of what to expect from the Shahid Kapoor-led release.

Several viewers who caught the first day first show described O’Romeo as a high-energy, mass-oriented entertainer blending romance with stylised action. One user went as far as calling it a “blockbuster,” awarding the film 4.5 out of 5 stars. The tweet singled out Shahid Kapoor for his screen presence and intensity, while also applauding performances by Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani, crediting the ensemble cast for elevating the film.

Another viewer offered a more measured response, rating the film 3 out of 5 stars and calling it an intense gangster romance. According to the post, Shahid’s aggressive body language and emotionally charged moments stood out, while Triptii Dimri brought a balance of grace and strength to her role. The user also mentioned Nana Patekar, noting his unexpected and slightly quirky appearance added an extra layer to the narrative.

At a special screening, one attendee termed the film a “storm in the making,” claiming Shahid’s performance was exceptional and predicting strong box office momentum once word of mouth spreads, while avoiding plot spoilers.

Not all reactions were favourable. One sharply critical post read: "One of the weakest film ever saw of 2026, poor script, story and acting. #ShahidKapoor acting is a big letdown as always, Songs are worst. #TriptiiDimri is good, all other cast are ok. #VishalBhardwaj gives another crap story. #ORomeo Disaster," the user wrote on X.

Other viewers struck a middle ground. "The film mainly sets up its story and characters in the first half. #ShahidKapoor and #TriptiiDimri are top-notch, fully owning their parts. #AvinashTiwary has just entered—expectations are high for a gripping second half! 🎬🔥 #ORomeoReview," one user posted, while another commented, “Just came out of the theatre. Honestly? It’s a decent watch with some genuinely good moments.”

Many social media users focused on director Vishal Bhardwaj, saying he effectively merges romance with underworld drama through a stylised narrative. Tweets noted that the first half concentrates on character development and establishing the central love story against a backdrop of gang rivalry, while the second half intensifies with confrontations and emotional upheaval. The climax, according to multiple reactions, combines heavy action with emotional weight, touching on themes of love, sacrifice and revenge.

The film also received public praise from filmmaker Homi Adajania, who is currently collaborating with Shahid on Cocktail 2. He wrote, “Love and gore galore! Vishal Bhardwaj, your storytelling. Shahid Kapoor, so good brotherman. Triptii Dimri, you are so watchable. Crew and cast of O’Romeo (applause).”

Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput, also shared her reaction on Instagram. Applauding the team, she called Vishal Bhardwaj a “genius of finesse” and praised the film’s background score. Commending Triptii Dimri, she wrote that the actor embodied her character with “ferocity and innocence,” while also lauding Nana Patekar and describing Tamannaah Bhatia as “ethereal.”