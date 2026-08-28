Orry claims Amrita Singh ‘traumatised’ him as he revisits fall out with Sara Ali Khan: ‘Put me through hell’

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and social media personality Orhan Awatramani aka Orry hit headlines over their fallout last year. Talking about it again, Orry had slammed Sara Ali Khan's mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh, for 'traumatising him.' Amid the claims, what actually caused the rift remains unknown.

Orry slams Amrita Singh over rift with Sara Ali Khan Recently, Orry opened up about the clash with Sara Ali Khan, who once used to be one of his close friends from the industry. Orry said that the trauma caused to him by Amrita Singh helped him to grow stronger.

Calling the period "very low and dark", Orry told Pinkvilla, "Back in 2021, when Amrita Singh traumatised me, it was a lot. I don’t think I have been through something like this. It was a very low and dark time in my life that really put me through hell."

“People were like, ‘You will get through this; you are strong.’ I was like, ‘I don’t need that much strength.’ Then I realised, nothing really affects me anymore. Nothing really makes me sad. I think that trauma actually made me strong enough that when I became a public figure. The amount of hate I used to get initially never affected me,” Orry added.

Orry went on to thank Amrita Singh, saying, “Sometimes, I know people are insulting me; I am supposed to be affected. I get it; I just don’t. I guess that really differentiates me with a lot of people who puff up because they can’t really handle the pressure and the public opinions. So I guess, in some way, I should thank her (Amrita) because if she didn’t put me through that then, I wouldn’t have gotten through it after and then I was put into a test on Khatron Ke Khiladi, you can see my mental strength there.”

Also Read | Orry takes fresh swipe at Dhruv Rathee, alleges YouTuber tricked him

What happened between Orry and Sara Ali Khan When asked about what happened between him and the Kedarnath actress, Orry revealed almost nothing. “Honestly, bad things happen to bad people. I am gonna leave it at that,” he quipped.

Revisit the friendship Orry and Sara Ali Khan's friendship began from college, as shared by im.

During an AMA session on Reddit in 2023, Orry had revealed how the two became friends.

“Let me tell you something about Sara Ali Khan: we were best friends in college. Ew, I know, right? And then suddenly we drifted apart overnight after we graduated. But suddenly came back together during lockdown, where we were attached at the hip, and people would say ‘inseparable.’ Shortly after, I moved to the UK to farm (yes, that’s true), and she stayed in India to pursue her career in acting. I guess, when I came back, we were both different people with different motivations and ambitions, on different wavelengths, but 100 per cent still dear old friends. There has never been a phone call that she has not picked up of mine and vice versa,” he had shared.

Controversy explained However the friendship took a U-turn after Orry posted a reel on Instagram, seemingly taking a dig at Sara Ali Khan. Later, she and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on the photo-sharing app.