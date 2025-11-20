Orry gets a shoutout from Aryan Khan for ‘Ghante ka Badshah’ video amid rave party summons

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is in the spotlight this week after a light-hearted social media moment involving Orry and rapper Badshah went viral.

Aryan recently made his blockbuster directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which has been winning praise for its storyline, cameo appearances and dialogues. One line — Manoj Pahwa’s dialogue “Ghante Ka Badshah”, delivered during Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo — has become especially popular.

Joining the trend, Aryan’s friend and internet personality Orry recreated the dialogue in a reel featuring rapper Badshah, prompting Aryan to share the clip on his Instagram Story. Orry is seen striking Shah Rukh Khan’s signature open-arms pose as Wo Ladki Jo plays. He originally captioned the reel “Genz ka Kajol & SRK”, later changing the on-screen text from “Orry with Badshah?” to “Orry with Ghante Ka Badshah.”

Aryan reacts to Orry’s viral reel Aryan gave a shout-out by reposting the reel on his Instagram Story, adding to the trend’s popularity. The clip swiftly went viral, with fans reacting to the playful recreation of the now-famous dialogue.

Also Read | Social media influencer Orry summoned by Mumbai Police in ₹252 cr drugs case

Orry summoned by Mumbai Police in drugs probe Separately, the Mumbai Police summoned Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, for questioning in a ₹252-crore mephedrone case on Wednesday. He has been told to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar unit at 10 AM on Thursday, as per ANI.

The case dates back to March 2024, when police seized 126.14 kg of mephedrone worth ₹252 crore from a manufacturing unit in Sangli district. The key accused, Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, allegedly organised rave parties in India and abroad attended by film and fashion personalities.

In a remand note submitted to the court, investigators stated that celebrities, including Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, rapper Loka, Orry and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, were allegedly present at some of these gatherings. Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan were also mentioned.