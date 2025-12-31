Orry shares real reaction of Veera Pahariya to Tara Sutaria–AP Dhillon amid negative PR claims. Watch

AP Dhillon and Tara Sutaria's impromtu performance from Mumbai concert went viral for wrong reasons. Amid the controversy, a new video of Veera Pahariya was shared by Orry.

Sneha Biswas
Updated31 Dec 2025, 10:58 AM IST
New video of Veera Pahariya from Tara Sutaria–AP Dhillon's performance.
New video of Veera Pahariya from Tara Sutaria–AP Dhillon's performance.(Instagram/ @orry)

Bollywood couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya went viral on social media ever since their video from AP Dhillon's concert surfaced online. Sutaria faced backlash from netizens after she was seen closely dancing with her collaborator, AP Dhillon, on stage. Going by the video, her boyfriend seemed unhappy after seeing them together.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's new video from AP Dhillon concert

Breaking the silence on the matter, Tara Sutaria recently claimed that a negative PR campaign has been launched against her.

Supporting her, internet personality Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, stepped in and shared real footage from the event.

Shutting down speculations around Veer Pahariya being hurt by Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon, Orry shared a video. In the clip, the Sky Force actor was seen enjoying the performance. Sharing the video, Orry wrote in the caption, “So I will real time footage.”

Internet reacts to Orry's video

While the video convinced many, a section of netizens continues to doubt. Many also accused Orry of whitewashing Tara Sutaria's image.

Reacting to the socialite's video, a user wrote in the comments, “Exactly, they love to blame the woman without knowing the full story.” “May God give everyone a friend like Orry,” added another.

Someone else said, “Orry, first supporting @janhvikapoor agaisnt that muck Dhruv Rathee and now @tarasutaria against the disgusting PR campaigns- You are the friend us girls need and deserve in life. Thank you for showing up and showing what a real friend is babe.”

However, a few remained doubtful. Among them, a user commented, “Clearing the image great PR.” “Why everyone’s explaining?? Something is really fishy,” added another.

Yet another said, “First make a mistake.. Again play the victim card by making someone private PR. Nice scheme.”

Also Read | Tara Sutaria slams ‘false narratives’ after AP Dhillon concert clips go viral

Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya's controversy explained

The controversy began when Tara Sutaria was seen hugging AP Dhillon during the event in Mumbai. The singer was seen placing a kiss on her cheek as well. Allegedly, Sutaria seemingly pushed Dhillon, a few on the internet pointed out.

Also Read | Did Tara Sutaria push AP Dhillon? Fans defend after viral Veer Pahariya video

What did Tara Sutaria say

On Monday, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram account and called out online ‘bullies’ and 'fake narratives' against her and Dhillon. She wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. P.S – False narratives, “clever editing" and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies."

She later highlighted a content creator's post and claimed that a paid PR is being run to malign her reputation.

EntertainmentBollywood NewsBollywood Films
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentOrry shares real reaction of Veera Pahariya to Tara Sutaria–AP Dhillon amid negative PR claims. Watch
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.