Orry takes fresh swipe at Dhruv Rathee, alleges YouTuber tricked him into watching his video: ‘Torture for me…’

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has once again attacked YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee. Orry, who previously slammed Rathee and called the YouTuber “anti-national”, revealed how he was tricked into watching his video, which he dubbed "torture."

Orry on Dhruv Rathee using him as clickbait Orry recently starred in an episode of the KK Create podcast and talked about Dhruv Rathee. Revealing why he doesn't like him, Orry alleged that the YouTuber used his image in the thumbnail of his video. "I don’t like him, and I don’t like him because he used me as a thumbnail on his video, so I got tricked into watching his video, and I was there for two seconds. You used me as clickbait and tricked me into watching a 20-minute video, which is not even about me. That was torture for me," he said.

Orry continued and said that Dhruv talks about topics that fit his preferred narrative. “I feel he covers topics very conveniently when it fits his narrative. I don't know what his topics are exactly because I don't follow everything, but he'll say something weird that doesn't make sense, and when he should be covering something, he just won't cover it. I just don't like the guy. Either you look bad, or your AI looks cheap,” Orry added.

“Dhruv t**ti” Orry also revealed a nickname for Dhruv Rathee in the conversation. He shared that he calls Dhruv Rathee “Dhruv t**ti" "I saw that somewhere online, and I can't leave it," he also said.

What happened between Dhruv Rathee and Orry The feud between Orry and Dhurv Rathee dates back to last year when the latter shared a video on his YouTube channel. In the video, he mentioned actors like Janhvi Kapoor have enhanced their looks with plastic surgery. The video was titled 'The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities.'

Coming out in support of his close friend Janhvi Kapoor, Orry had called Dhruv Rathee “anti-nationalist”. Taking to the comment section of an Instagram reel, he had said, "She probably doesn’t even know who he is.”

Orry further added, “I myself only know him as that anti nationalist who complains about not getting papped at train station despite having followers.”

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Janhvi Kapoor had plastic surgery? Rathee, on the other hand, had responded to the social media reactions as a section of people linked the timing of his video to Janhvi Kapoor's post about the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

Rathee clarified, "Pura video plastic surgery pe hai aur uska kya impact padta hai society mein. Iss pure video mein maine Janhvi Kapoor se koi sawal nahi kiya… Question kahan hai iss video mein (My video is about plastic surgery and its impact on society. In this whole video, I didn’t ask Janhvi Kapoor a single question… so where’s the question in this video?)”

Also Read | Dhruv Rathee issues clarification amid claims of targeting Janhvi Kapoor

Talking about the thumbnail of his video, featuring Kapoor, Rathee added, "I have multiple thumbnails in all my videos.”