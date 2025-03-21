Oru Jaathi Jathakam OTT Release: Viewers have been awaiting the OTT release of Malayalam romantic comedy movie Ori Jaathi Jathakam, which has been delayed after the initial date of March 14. And now the streaming platform Manorama Max have give subscribers an update.

Posting on the official Instagram account, Manorama Max explained the reasons for the delay.

Why is Oru Jaathi Jathakam Delayed On OTT? Manorama Max, the streaming platform of Oru Jaathi Jathakam on Instagram said that multiple reasons have caused the OTT release delay of the Malayalam movie. No date was given for when audiences can next expect to see the film.

“The release of Oru Jaathi Jathakam on our platform has been delayed due to a recensoring process following a notice issued by the High Court regarding certain remarks in the film. We appreciate your patience and will update once a new release date is confirmed,” the post, originally in Malayalam said.

The movie was released in theatres in January 2025, but had limited run. It was originally scheduled for OTT release via Manorama Max on March 14, 2025.

About Oru Jaathi Jathakam A Malayalam language romantic comedy drama film, Oru Jaathi Jathakam is written by Rakesh Mantodi and directed by M Mohanan. Its cast includes Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal and Babu Antony in lead roles; with performances by Isha Talwar, Kayadu Lohar, Mridul Nair, and Pooja Mohanraj.

The movie tells the story of Malabar native Jayesh, who encounters a woman claiming to read palms. Jayesh agrees to have his palm read and is left stunned by the woman's dark predictions of “the worst time of his life”, “turmoil” and “troubles”.