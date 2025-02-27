Oscar 2025: How to watch 97th Academy Awards in India; date, time, live-streaming details and more

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 3 at the Dolby Theatre, hosted by Conan O’Brien. Highlights include a tribute to Quincy Jones and performances by Ariana Grande, Blackpink’s Lisa and Doja Cat. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated27 Feb 2025, 05:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Oscar 2025: How to watch 97th Academy Awards in India; date, time, live-streaming details and more REUTERS/Daniel Cole (REUTERS/Daniel Cole )

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 3 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. This year, Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony.

The Emmy-winning TV host and comedian will host the event for the first time. Known for his witty humour, O’Brien is expected to bring an entertaining touch to the prestigious movie award ceremony.

Also Read | Foul play? Actor Gene Hackman found dead; police release statement

Queen Latifah’s tribute to music legend Quincy Jones is one of the night's biggest highlights. With 28 Grammy Awards, Jones is one of the most celebrated artists of all time. Executive producer Raj Kapoor confirmed the tribute, calling it an exciting musical moment.

Advertisement

The award ceremony will also feature a ‘Wicked’ medley by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as performances from Blackpink’s Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye.

Also Read | Oscar nominees: Should biopics leave politics blowing in the wind?

Oscar 2025 Schedule

The Oscars Red Carpet Show, hosted by Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer, will begin at 5 AM IST on March 3. For those wanting to catch the action even earlier, here are the preshow events:

  • E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: 12:30 AM IST (E!)
  • On the Red Carpet at the Oscars: 2:00 AM IST (ABC)
  • Live From the Oscars: 2:30 AM IST (KTLA)
  • E! Live From the Red Carpet: 2:30 AM IST (E!)

Also Read | Oscar-nominated movies to watch now on OTT platforms–Here’s your ultimate guide

Oscar 2025: How to watch in India

ABC and Hulu will live-stream the Oscars this year. YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV will also live-stream the event online. Many of them offer free trials for new users.

Advertisement

However, many of these platforms are region-locked to the United States and unavailable in India. Indian users cannot access them through regular means. While a VPN can bypass restrictions by connecting to a US server, this may violate their terms of service.

In India, Oscar 2025 will be broadcast live on Star Movies and JioHotstar starting at 5:30 AM (Indian time).

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentOscar 2025: How to watch 97th Academy Awards in India; date, time, live-streaming details and more
First Published:27 Feb 2025, 05:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App