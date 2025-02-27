Oscar 2025: How to watch 97th Academy Awards in India; date, time, live-streaming details and more

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 3 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. This year, Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony.

The Emmy-winning TV host and comedian will host the event for the first time. Known for his witty humour, O’Brien is expected to bring an entertaining touch to the prestigious movie award ceremony.

Queen Latifah’s tribute to music legend Quincy Jones is one of the night's biggest highlights. With 28 Grammy Awards, Jones is one of the most celebrated artists of all time. Executive producer Raj Kapoor confirmed the tribute, calling it an exciting musical moment.

The award ceremony will also feature a ‘Wicked’ medley by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as performances from Blackpink’s Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye.

Oscar 2025 Schedule The Oscars Red Carpet Show, hosted by Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer, will begin at 5 AM IST on March 3. For those wanting to catch the action even earlier, here are the preshow events:

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: 12:30 AM IST (E!)

On the Red Carpet at the Oscars: 2:00 AM IST (ABC)

Live From the Oscars: 2:30 AM IST (KTLA)

E! Live From the Red Carpet: 2:30 AM IST (E!)

Oscar 2025: How to watch in India ABC and Hulu will live-stream the Oscars this year. YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV will also live-stream the event online. Many of them offer free trials for new users.

However, many of these platforms are region-locked to the United States and unavailable in India. Indian users cannot access them through regular means. While a VPN can bypass restrictions by connecting to a US server, this may violate their terms of service.